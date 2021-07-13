Logiq Partners with Peer39 to Bring Advanced Pre-Bid Keyword, Contextual & Brand Safety Solutions to E-Commerce Marketing

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, has partnered with Peer39 to provide small and medium-sized brands (SMBs), and the agencies that serve them, with the industry’s largest and most scaled pre-bid keyword, contextual and brand safety solutions for modern marketers. Integrated within Logiq’s Digital Marketing platform, Logiq’s clients will have direct access to Peer39’s industry-leading capabilities within a single experience.



With the continued evolution of regulation and media platform policies for how third-party data and cookies can be utilized by online marketers, contextual targeting is experiencing a “ renaissance ” with its prominence into a marketer’s digital advertising campaigns. Today’s natural language processors can scan a page of written content and immediately relay to a marketer the nuances and sentiment on the page to inform whether or not to bid for an ad placement.