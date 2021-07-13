Tombstone Exploration Corporation Announces Production Has Started at the Bonanza Harquahala Mine

First results have been received from production in June that started at the Bonanza Harquahala Mine. Production of 83.7 oz of Dore was stripped from the Bonanza’s activated carbon by Metals Research and sent to Metalore Inc. for final disposition. First payment from the Dore is expected during the week beginning on July 12, 2021. This is a milestone event with improvement in production expected as the project continues to move forward.

The leaching commenced at the Bonanza Harquahala Mine on June 3, 2021 when pH levels increased to allow for safe sustained leaching. Approximately 35,000 tons of rock have been placed on the leach pad with the entire area under leach. Carbon has been placed in all four carbon columns and is collecting gold & silver from solution.

Alan Brown, TMBXF President & CEO, commented, “This is the start of production after a series of issues related to the water and permitting. The personnel at the mine continue to seek ways to improve production and identify better options for leaching and ultimately create more enhanced leaching characteristics. Bonanza will continue to move forward with production with ounce production expected to increase as we perfect the leach process over the upcoming months. As the leaching has started, periodic delivery of the carbon to the designated gold processing facility is expected.”

The Bonanza Mine property includes the Harquahala and Golden Eagle mines, located approximately eight miles south of Salome, Arizona. The project totals 2,656 acres and has significant underground workings.

About Tombstone Exploration Corporation

Tombstone Exploration Corporation is a gold, silver and copper exploration & mining company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The Company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through focused exploration, testing and development of high-quality mineral targets in the prolific mineral producing areas in the Southwest United States. This goal will be achieved through the application of the best mineral exploration practices and techniques available, including the adherence to the highest possible standards of corporate responsibility, governance and conduct.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Tombstone Exploration Corporation, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are Tombstone Exploration Corporation’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Tombstone Exploration Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Tombstone Exploration Corporation

Alan M. Brown, President & CEO

Phone: 480-588-8920

abrown@tombstonemining.com www.tombstonemining.com

Twitter: @Tombstonecorp