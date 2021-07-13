Ocuphire Selected to Present at Multiple Ophthalmic Conferences in July

Ocuphire to Highlight Novel Refractive and Retinal Approaches in Ophthalmology at Eye on Innovation Demy-Colton Virtual Salon Series

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, today announced that Dr. Jay S. Pepose, Medical Advisor and Board Director, will be presenting two papers on presbyopia and reversal of mydriasis (RM) at the 2021 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting being held on July 23-27, 2021 and that Mina Sooch, CEO and Board Director, will be participating in the presbyopia industry panel at the Eyecelerator on July 22, 2021 and in the Eye on Innovation panel at the Virtual Salon Series on July 28, 2021.

“We are excited to share more broadly the results from our two Nyxol programs in reversal of mydriasis and presbyopia at these global industry forums with physicians, strategic partners, and investors,” said Mina Sooch, MBA, President and CEO of Ocuphire Pharma. “We remain on track with our plans for the potential NDA submission for Nyxol in RM in late 2022. With respect to our presbyopia program, we believe the recently announced favorable safety profile and positive efficacy data from our Phase 2 VEGA-1 study position Nyxol + low dose pilocarpine to be a potentially best-in-class product for this extremely large age-related patient population. In the Presbyopia New Treatments session at ASCRS, Ocuphire will present new and differentiated data alongside the most advanced program AGN-190584 by Abbvie/Allergan.”