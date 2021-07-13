checkAd

Ocuphire Selected to Present at Multiple Ophthalmic Conferences in July

Positive Results from Phase 2 Presbyopia (VEGA-1) and Phase 3 Reversal of Mydriasis (MIRA-2) Studies to be Presented at 2021 ASCRS Annual Meeting in Las Vegas

Ocuphire Presenting Nyxol + Low Dose Pilocarpine Phase 2 Data in the Presbyopia Industry Panel at Eyecelerator@ASCRS in Las Vegas

Ocuphire to Highlight Novel Refractive and Retinal Approaches in Ophthalmology at Eye on Innovation Demy-Colton Virtual Salon Series

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, today announced that Dr. Jay S. Pepose, Medical Advisor and Board Director, will be presenting two papers on presbyopia and reversal of mydriasis (RM) at the 2021 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting being held on July 23-27, 2021 and that Mina Sooch, CEO and Board Director, will be participating in the presbyopia industry panel at the Eyecelerator on July 22, 2021 and in the Eye on Innovation panel at the Virtual Salon Series on July 28, 2021.

“We are excited to share more broadly the results from our two Nyxol programs in reversal of mydriasis and presbyopia at these global industry forums with physicians, strategic partners, and investors,” said Mina Sooch, MBA, President and CEO of Ocuphire Pharma. “We remain on track with our plans for the potential NDA submission for Nyxol in RM in late 2022. With respect to our presbyopia program, we believe the recently announced favorable safety profile and positive efficacy data from our Phase 2 VEGA-1 study position Nyxol + low dose pilocarpine to be a potentially best-in-class product for this extremely large age-related patient population. In the Presbyopia New Treatments session at ASCRS, Ocuphire will present new and differentiated data alongside the most advanced program AGN-190584 by Abbvie/Allergan.”

Eyecelerator @ASCRS  
   
Panel Title: Presbyopia: Everybody gets it but... can it be fixed?  
Date: Thursday, July 22nd, 2021  
Location: Mandalay Bay South Convention Center, Las Vegas  
Time: 2:15-2:55 pm PDT  
Presenter: Ocuphire, Mina Sooch, CEO (together with five leading companies in late-stage clinical development of eye drops for presbyopia)  
Conference Link: https://www.eyecelerator.com/
 
2021 ASCRS Annual Meeting
   
Session: SPS-204 - Presbyopia Correcting IOL Comparisons, New Treatments and Studies
Title: Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy of Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution and Low-Dose Pilocarpine for the Treatment of Presbyopia
Date: Sunday, July 25th, 2021
Time: 8:45 am – 8:50 am PDT
Location: Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas
