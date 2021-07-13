checkAd

Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds Latin American Operations Achieves Best Revenue Month Ever in June 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 15:00  |  32   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, CA, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireMedical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that the Latin American operations of its subsidiary HempMeds achieved its best revenue month ever in the history of the Company in June 2021.

In Latin America, the Company increased its revenue by 84 percent compared to its revenue in May 2021. Compared to June 2020, the Company increased its revenue by 12 percent.

“This is a very exciting accomplishment and we hope that shareholders and customers alike can view this as a promising sign that our Company continues to expand on its international growth and become the world’s first truly global cannabis company,” said HempMeds CEO Raul Elizalde. “Our Argentinian operations are growing every month and in Mexico, we just signed a distribution agreement with a large retailer to sell our CBD products nationwide. We are very proud that our product RH Oil, the first-ever CBD product to be imported into Mexico, has become the most recommended CBD product by doctors in Mexico.”

Previously, HempMeds Latin American operations achieved its highest revenue month in the history of the company in February 2021, signaling that the Company is continuing to set new milestones and grow quicker this year than in any previous year.

To learn more about HempMeds and its international operations, please visit www.hempmedspx.com.

About HempMeds

Founded in 2012, HempMeds was the first company to bring hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) oil products to market in the U.S. As a subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., HempMeds is the exclusive distributor for premium brands including Real Scientific Hemp Oil and Dixie Botanicals, and operates in all 50 states and 40 countries. HempMeds is the only company to have its CBD products listed in the Prescribers’ Digital Reference (PDR), the only company invited to speak to the World Health Organization and FDA on the benefits of CBD, and one of the first to be certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. To learn more, please visit www.hempmedspx.com.

