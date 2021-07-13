NextPlay Technologies Appoints Ms. Carmen Diges to the Board

“We are thrilled to have Carmen Diges join our Board,” said NextPlay Co-CEO Bill Kerby. “As someone whose expertise is regularly sought out worldwide by boards, bankers, CEOs and governments, she will be a great asset to our company in closing deals, attracting new business and advancing our vital interests.”

SUNRISE, FL, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP), a technology solutions company building a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, announced today the appointment of Ms. Carmen Diges to the Board of Directors.

Ms. Diges, a senior attorney, corporate and government advisor, and international entrepreneur, has over 20 years’ experience across various public and private sectors. Currently, she serves as Principal at her own law firm, REVlaw, as well as General Counsel & Secretary at McEwen Mining Inc., an NYSE-listed company based in Toronto, and as Director, Legal Affairs at Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., a wealth management, and capital markets advisory firm also based in Toronto.

Previously, Ms. Diges has been in private practice in various leadership roles and has served as partner of various Toronto law firms including the prominent firms McMillan LLP and Miller Thompson LLP. Ms. Diges holds a CFA Charter, a Master of Laws (Tax) from Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto, a Bachelor of Laws from Dalhousie Law School in Halifax, as well as a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Toronto.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTP) is a technology solutions company offering games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. NextPlay’s engaging products and services utilize innovative AdTech, Artificial Intelligence and Fintech solutions to leverage the strengths and channels of our existing and acquired technologies. For more information about NextPlay Technologies, visit www.nextplaytechnologies.com and follow us on Twitter @NextPlayTech and LinkedIn.