checkAd

NextPlay Technologies Appoints Ms. Carmen Diges to the Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 15:00  |  36   |   |   

SUNRISE, FL, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP), a technology solutions company building a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, announced today the appointment of Ms. Carmen Diges to the Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to have Carmen Diges join our Board,” said NextPlay Co-CEO Bill Kerby. “As someone whose expertise is regularly sought out worldwide by boards, bankers, CEOs and governments, she will be a great asset to our company in closing deals, attracting new business and advancing our vital interests.”

Ms. Diges, a senior attorney, corporate and government advisor, and international entrepreneur, has over 20 years’ experience across various public and private sectors. Currently, she serves as Principal at her own law firm, REVlaw, as well as General Counsel & Secretary at McEwen Mining Inc., an NYSE-listed company based in Toronto, and as Director, Legal Affairs at Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., a wealth management, and capital markets advisory firm also based in Toronto.

Previously, Ms. Diges has been in private practice in various leadership roles and has served as partner of various Toronto law firms including the prominent firms McMillan LLP and Miller Thompson LLP. Ms. Diges holds a CFA Charter, a Master of Laws (Tax) from Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto, a Bachelor of Laws from Dalhousie Law School in Halifax, as well as a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Toronto. 

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTP) is a technology solutions company offering games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. NextPlay’s engaging products and services utilize innovative AdTech, Artificial Intelligence and Fintech solutions to leverage the strengths and channels of our existing and acquired technologies. For more information about NextPlay Technologies, visit www.nextplaytechnologies.com and follow us on Twitter @NextPlayTech and LinkedIn.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NextPlay Technologies Appoints Ms. Carmen Diges to the Board SUNRISE, FL, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP), a technology solutions company building a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
HUTCHMED Announces First Commercial Sale of ORPATHYS in China, Triggering a US$25 million Milestone ...
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Freddie Mac Celebrates Twenty Years of CreditSmart by Launching New Learning Experience
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Nicox Appoints Robert N. Weinreb, M.D. and Sanjay G. Asrani, M.D. to its Glaucoma Clinical Advisory ...
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Vista Gold Corp. Announces Closing of $13.5 Million Bought Deal Offering
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board