Poshmark, Inc. Announces Date For Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poshmark, Inc. (Nasdaq: POSH), a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, pets, home and more, today announced it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, after market close. Poshmark will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (4:45 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Manish Chandra, Founder and CEO and Anan Kashyap, CFO.



To access the live webcast and related press release, please visit Poshmark’s Investor Relations website at investors.poshmark.com . A replay of the webcast will be available after the event on the same website.