Meridian Bioscience Announces Preliminary Revenue Results for Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter

CINCINNATI, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), a provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, today provided preliminary revenue results for its third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Preliminary unaudited revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 is expected to be approximately $63.5 million, below expectations. The Diagnostics segment performance was impacted negatively by recent supply chain issues with our LeadCare reagents that resulted in backorders towards the end of the quarter. The Life Science segment performance was impacted negatively by the continued reduction in demand for reagents associated with COVID-19 testing as reported widely across the industry.

Meridian has not yet completed preparation of its financial statements for the third quarter of 2021 and the information presented herein is a preliminary estimate, subject to change. We will provide full financial results and any changes to fiscal 2021 guidance on our third quarter earnings call, scheduled for Friday, August 6, 2021. We will announce additional information related to the call in a future press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor from civil litigation for forward-looking statements accompanied by meaningful cautionary statements. Except for historical information, this presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which may be identified by words such as “continues”, “estimates”, “anticipates”, “projects”, “plans”, “seeks”, “may”, “will”, “expects”, “intends”, “believes”, “signals”, “should”, “can”, “guidance” and similar expressions or the negative versions thereof and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address operating performance or events or developments that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (“Meridian” or “the Company”) expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including, but not limited to, statements relating to per share diluted net earnings, sales, product demand, net revenues, operating margin, other guidance and the impact of COVID-19 on its business and prospects, are forward-looking statements. Such statements, whether expressed or implied, are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made. Specifically, Meridian’s forward-looking statements are, and will be, based on management’s then-current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance. Meridian assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized. These statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation, the following:

