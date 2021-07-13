Meridian Bioscience Announces Preliminary Revenue Results for Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter

Preliminary unaudited revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 is expected to be approximately $63.5 million, below expectations. The Diagnostics segment performance was impacted negatively by recent supply chain issues with our LeadCare reagents that resulted in backorders towards the end of the quarter. The Life Science segment performance was impacted negatively by the continued reduction in demand for reagents associated with COVID-19 testing as reported widely across the industry.

Meridian has not yet completed preparation of its financial statements for the third quarter of 2021 and the information presented herein is a preliminary estimate, subject to change. We will provide full financial results and any changes to fiscal 2021 guidance on our third quarter earnings call, scheduled for Friday, August 6, 2021. We will announce additional information related to the call in a future press release.

