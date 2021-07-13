checkAd

Apollo Names David Krone Global Head of Public Policy

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo” or the “Firm”) today announced the appointment of David Krone as Senior Partner and Global Head of Public Policy. In this new role, Mr. Krone will support the firm’s leadership in key areas, work to assess geopolitical trends, and advance Apollo’s thought leadership on key public policy issues to drive economic growth. He will oversee and direct engagement with policymakers and will also serve as an advisor to Apollo funds’ various portfolio companies.

Apollo CEO Marc Rowan said, “We’re thrilled to welcome David to the Apollo team. David’s extensive legislative experience and unique background will help Apollo identify, evaluate, and execute on various opportunities, while positioning the firm to lead on important public policy issues. We look forward to benefitting from David’s proven public policy track record.”

Co-Presidents Scott Kleinman and Jim Zelter said, “We are continuing to build and expand our strong global operating platform and have made tangible progress on our governance and in our non-financial priority areas. We are thrilled to welcome David who brings a unique lens to look at the world and the range of issues that impact our business and the communities in which we operate.”

Mr. Krone said, “I am excited to join Apollo Global Management at a pivotal time in its history. Apollo has established itself as a well-respected investor delivering retirement income to a large segment of our nation’s workforce. I look forward to working alongside the management team to continue to drive the business forward.”

Mr. Krone previously served as Chief of Staff to then Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. Prior to joining the staff of Senator Reid, from January 2008 through October 2008. Mr. Krone served as Senior Vice President of the Comcast Corporation. Previously, he served as the Executive Vice President of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association (NCTA), the principal trade association of the cable industry in the United States. He also held senior roles at YES (Yankees Entertainment and Sports) Network, GlobalCenter, Inc. and Tele-Communications, Inc., which later merged with AT&T to form AT&T Broadband.

About Apollo
Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid and opportunistic. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2021, Apollo had approximately $461 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contact Information

For Investors
Peter Mintzberg, Head of Investor Relations
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0528
APOInvestorRelations@apollo.com 

For Media
Joanna Rose, Global Head of Corporate Communications
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0491
Communications@apollo.com





