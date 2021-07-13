Digerati Technologies Achieves ‘Built for NetSuite’ Status 

SAN ANTONIO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) ("Digerati" or the "Company"), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business market, today announced that its operating subsidiary T3 Communications, Inc. (“T3”) has achieved the ‘Built for NetSuite’ status. The SuiteApp, built using Oracle NetSuite’s SuiteCloud Platform helps organizations to seamlessly pass CRM data between users’ cloud communication system and NetSuite to increase productivity and improve information accuracy.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with NetSuite as we enter a wave of transformation in our sector driven by demand for integrated cloud native applications,” said Arthur L. Smith, CEO, Digerati. “T3 allows organizations to operate more efficiently with automated CRM workflows and improve collaboration for sales and customer support teams. As we continue to expand our product portfolio and footprint in the SMB market, successful applications like this are expected to fuel our business development efforts.”

Some of the benefits T3 brings to NetSuite users include:

Screen pop-ups for quickly identifying leads, contacts, and accounts;

Click-to-dial functionality for effortless dialing;

Automatic call logging (even when not logged in to NetSuite);

Agents can take notes and tag co-workers with ease;

Natural language detection for follow-up task creation;

Quickly search and link opportunities to call events;

Real-time visibility into customer activity within a user-friendly UI;

Easy access call recordings for training and QA efforts;

Informative call metrics allowing you to make better business decisions.



“T3 leverages the strong capabilities of NetSuite and helps users enhance productivity with convenient and accessible features for sales and customer support,” said Guido Haarmans, Vice President, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. “This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for CRM functionality and helps NetSuite customers realize the full value and potential of T3 technology.”