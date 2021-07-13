checkAd

XPO Logistics Board of Directors Approves Separation of GXO Logistics and Declares the Distribution of GXO Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 15:00  |  68   |   |   

Record date for the distribution of GXO shares will be July 23, 2021

“When-Issued” trading expected to begin on or about July 22, 2021

Distribution expected to be completed on August 2, 2021

GREENWICH, Conn., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today announced that its board of directors approved the previously announced separation of its logistics segment through the distribution of all of the outstanding shares of common stock of its wholly owned subsidiary, GXO Logistics, Inc. (“GXO”), to holders of XPO common stock.

Following the separation, GXO and XPO will be independent public companies with distinct investment identities and service offerings in vast addressable markets. GXO will be the largest pure-play contract logistics provider in the world, and XPO will be a leading provider of transportation services, primarily less-than-truckload transportation and truck brokerage services.

Additional Details of the Distribution

The separation will be effected through a pro rata distribution of all outstanding shares of GXO common stock to XPO’s stockholders of record at the close of business on July 23, 2021, the record date for the distribution. If the distribution is completed, each XPO stockholder will receive one (1) share of GXO common stock for every one (1) share of XPO common stock held on the record date.

The distribution does not require shareholder approval, nor is any shareholder action necessary to receive shares in the distribution of GXO common stock. XPO will distribute an information statement to all XPO shareholders entitled to receive the distribution of GXO shares. The preliminary information statement has been included as an exhibit to GXO’s Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and describes GXO’s business, certain risks of owning GXO common stock and other details regarding the separation and distribution.

Upon completion of the distribution, XPO will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “XPO” and GXO will trade regular way on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GXO”. Beginning on or about July 22, 2021 and expected to continue up to August 2, 2021, there will be two markets in XPO common stock on the NYSE: a “regular-way” market and an “ex-distribution” market. XPO common stock that trades in the “regular-way” market will trade with an entitlement to shares of GXO common stock distributed pursuant to the distribution, such that holders of XPO common stock who sell XPO shares regular way before August 2, 2021 will also be selling their right to receive shares of GXO common stock in the distribution. Shares that trade in the “ex-distribution” market will trade without an entitlement to GXO common stock distributed pursuant to the distribution. XPO investors are encouraged to consult with their financial and tax advisers regarding the specific implications of buying or selling XPO common stock on or before the distribution date and the U.S. federal, state and local or foreign tax consequences of the GXO distribution.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XPO Logistics Board of Directors Approves Separation of GXO Logistics and Declares the Distribution of GXO Shares Record date for the distribution of GXO shares will be July 23, 2021 “When-Issued” trading expected to begin on or about July 22, 2021 Distribution expected to be completed on August 2, 2021 GREENWICH, Conn., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
HUTCHMED Announces First Commercial Sale of ORPATHYS in China, Triggering a US$25 million Milestone ...
Freddie Mac Celebrates Twenty Years of CreditSmart by Launching New Learning Experience
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Nicox Appoints Robert N. Weinreb, M.D. and Sanjay G. Asrani, M.D. to its Glaucoma Clinical Advisory ...
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Uxin Announces Closing of First Tranche of Financing Transaction for US$100 million and Changes to ...
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board