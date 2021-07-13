eXp World Holdings Expands Real Estate Operations Into Panama

BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in the world, has expanded into Panama, under the eXp Panama banner. eXp now operates in 17 countries and territories with more than 59,000 agents across the globe.

One of the Fastest-growing Global Real Estate Companies Extends Its Footprint in the CALA Region With the Opening of eXp Panama

eXp offers real estate agents a unique cloud-based work platform and a particularly attractive commission model, which includes company equity. The agile and universally attractive model has allowed eXp to spread rapidly across the globe, opening five new countries in 2020, and seven new markets in the first half of 2021.

eXp Realty’s worldwide expansion is being led by Michael Valdes, President of eXp Global and an international real estate veteran with experience opening markets around the world.

“The opening of Panama is one more critical step in the expansion of eXp in the Caribbean and Latin America region (CALA),” said Valdes. “Panama has long been an attractive destination for foreign investment in real estate, boasting high housing demand and a resilient property market, all factors that we believe make Panama an ideal market for our model. We have received an incredible amount of interest from agents in the country and are truly looking forward to expanding the incredible culture of eXp to such a dynamic market.”

eXp Panama’s brokerage operations will be led by Luis Pimentel, Director, eXp Panama. Pimentel comes to eXp with more than 20 years of experience in the real estate sector. Pimentel is past president of the Panamanian Association of Real Estate Brokers and Developers (ACOBIR) and was elected to serve on the board of directors of the National Association of Realtors (NAR), as an international member.

“I am already a strong believer in the agent-centric culture of the company and am confident that our entrance in the Panama market will create positive changes in the lives of agents and in the end buyer and seller. Our country has never seen anything like this,” says Pimentel.

Panama represents the first of three markets that eXp Global has identified for expansion in the third quarter of 2021, with the openings of Germany and Japan slated later in the year. Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Colombia, Spain, Israel and Hong Kong have already begun operations in the first two quarters of the year.