Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Closing of Operations and Expansion Financing

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ("TSR" or "the Company"), (OTC PINK:BLIS), announces the Company, through the assistance of its sponsoring broker J.H. Darbie & Co. has been able to obtain significant financing for its ongoing and future operations. Importantly, the financing has obtained on four one-year notes, which were all identical in terms from only three funders at a fixed conversion rate. Importantly, as promised before, the immediate effect is no significant dilution to the shares outstanding, which under TSR's business model is maintained at less than 10 million shares. With such financing TSR is in position that it is not needing to seek any further financing for the foreseeable future for operations and expenses, both general and expansion of its ongoing recovery operations. In other words, TSR is set for the foreseeable future for operations, as it expands to its gaming and other divisions. All of the details of such agreements will be revealed in the Companies 10K annual report to filed shortly.

The funding has given TSR the ability to maintain full operations with its partner Gold Hound LLC, which are currently transpiring off the Sebastian site. Full out operations are now funded for the outfitting of the dive vessel which we are operating with Gold Hound, and large-scale technology purchases of tremendous technical abilities such as exact finder GPS systems, state of the art detection equipment, refit of start of the art electronics, sonar detection equipment, dive equipment and all other equipment necessary for full on continued operations through the whole year dive season and beyond. TSR has also contracted for large scale multimedia outlets to publish its operations worldwide.

"We have found a true partner with Darbie who caused all of the interest in the ongoing operations which we have with Gold Hound, LLC on the permitted sites. True to our work with Greg Bounds we have now been onsite and successful with multiple recoveries practically on every dive the crews have made," stated Craig A. Huffman, President of TSR. "With these operations ongoing and secured, we have crews in water on thousands of targets that Greg has magged from proven treasure sites. With this we will now be able to expand operations to other areas of the Caribbean on known treasure sites, besides the multitude of unrecovered items from the known wrecks in Sebastian. The future is great, and TSR will be presenting its finds with its partners through multimedia presentations. Most importantly we are not in a position of any spiral financing, which I have fought for numerous companies as all my time in Corporate counsel litigation."