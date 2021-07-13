MasterBeat Corporation's SBQ Holdings, LLC Acquires Two Additional (Now Four Total Recent Acquisitions) Properties in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, is pleased to announce that it has purchased two additional properties, for a total of four parcels of land, in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida to build large upscale Beach Vacation Style Homes.
Over the past year, SBQ has been diligently proving and perfecting its Real Estate business model. The Company is scaling up its operations. In line with the planned rapid expansion, SBQ has recently purchased four parcels of land (three in Santa Rosa and one in Lavarre, Florida) to build custom vacation style homes consisting of 5,000 sq. ft., boasting 8 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, 4 stories with ocean views, a rooftop deck, a short walk to the beach, an elevator, a 16-person hot tub, fire pit, professional putting green and will sleep up to 32 people. All four land acquisitions and the construction expenses have been secured through cash positions and traditional financing to further deliver value to the shareholders.
As previously released, SBQ's original Verano Palace property, its first beach vacation style property, was purchased for $1.1 million ($1,100,000) in 2019 and generated substantial revenue and profits while delivering significant appreciation when divested in 2021. The property generated approximately $160k ($160,000) in revenue, profiting over $40k ($40,000) dollars and delivered a return of $300k ($300,000) in realized appreciation. The company expects its newest acquisitions to yield similar, if not better, results.
"As outlined in prior press releases, we have proven our business model to be sustainable and successful, and we are aggressively implementing our scaled up acquisition plan to build our portfolio of large vacation style short term rental properties. The rise and growth of short-term rental platforms, such as Airbnb, HomeAway and Flipkey, and the post-COVID need for multi-family vacation properties have created a massive demand for Short-term Vacation Rentals, and we believe the demand will continue to grow double digits over the next five years. According to rental management platform, Rented Inc., the Florida Panhandle is the best location for investors to purchase vacation homes and Florida is the number one state to purchase a vacation rental property." stated Josh Tannariello CEO of Masterbeat Corp. "As we scale up our proven model, we are confident that it can generate greater revenue and profits while delivering substantial dividend-like returns."
