MasterBeat Corporation's SBQ Holdings, LLC Acquires Two Additional (Now Four Total Recent Acquisitions) Properties in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other …

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other …

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, is pleased to announce that it has purchased two additional properties, for a total of four parcels of land, in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida to build large upscale Beach Vacation Style Homes. Over the past year, SBQ has been diligently proving and perfecting its Real Estate business model. The Company is scaling up its operations. In line with the planned rapid expansion, SBQ has recently purchased four parcels of land (three in Santa Rosa and one in Lavarre, Florida) to build custom vacation style homes consisting of 5,000 sq. ft., boasting 8 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, 4 stories with ocean views, a rooftop deck, a short walk to the beach, an elevator, a 16-person hot tub, fire pit, professional putting green and will sleep up to 32 people. All four land acquisitions and the construction expenses have been secured through cash positions and traditional financing to further deliver value to the shareholders.