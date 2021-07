Osceola Gold, Inc. Updates on Operational Advancements Company Announces Official Opening of Osceola's Gold Processing Division

STEUBENVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Osceola Gold, Inc., "OSCI", (OTC PINK:OSCI), is pleased to announce that the Mine's Processing Division operations team is taking shape.Following the establishment and filling of the Mine's key …

Following the establishment and filling of the Mine's key employment roles, Management has opted to forgo outsourcing fundamental aspects of the operations, thereby restraining a more substantial profit margin.

The oversight of the gold processing will be managed by Lee and Carmen de Cesare, Oceola's Operations Manager and Safety and BLM specialist, respectively.

Lee DeCesare brings over 13 years of Gold mining, and processing experience to the table, with over 10 years of that experience right on the Oscelola Mine.

Tom More stated: "We are delighted and feel very confident with Carmen and lee on our team. They not only have a great track record, but have come on board with a construction/gold mining foreman with 35 years experience."

He continued: "Pluto is recognized as one of the best in the business, and we are very fortunate to have him on our team."

Bringing a notable work ethic and over 3 decades of heavy construction equipment experience to the team, Robert Yoho is another foreman engaged.

'At the conclusion of daily operations, the concentrates will be directed to Vincent Massi, our gold guy. Vincent will be pulling the gold from the concentrates. Vincent is one of the most intelligent, skilled, and knowledgeable people I've ever met," continued More. We are very happy to be adding Vincent to the team"

The Osceola team will be concluding the hiring process for additional heavy equipment operators and laborers, as developments continue.

Further updates on the launch of operations are forthcoming.

About Osceola Gold, Inc.

Osceola Gold Inc has rights to mining claims in the Osceola Mining district in Mary Ann Canyon, which is situated about 30 miles north of Ely, Nevada. This area is one of the most prolific gold areas in the State of Nevada. The largest Nugget in Nevada was found in Mary Ann Canyon and the Osceola Mining District. Although mining is not as popular as it once was, there is still large amounts of commodities in the ground to extract. Osceola Gold Inc. has had geological tests and several different studies done, which has helped them locate gold deposits which has enabled them to concentrate on areas that have rich soil to process and mine for successful outcomes.

