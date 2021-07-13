checkAd

Osceola Gold, Inc. Updates on Operational Advancements Company Announces Official Opening of Osceola's Gold Processing Division

STEUBENVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Osceola Gold, Inc., "OSCI", (OTC PINK:OSCI), is pleased to announce that the Mine's Processing Division operations team is taking shape.

STEUBENVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Osceola Gold, Inc., "OSCI", (OTC PINK:OSCI), is pleased to announce that the Mine's Processing Division operations team is taking shape.

Following the establishment and filling of the Mine's key employment roles, Management has opted to forgo outsourcing fundamental aspects of the operations, thereby restraining a more substantial profit margin.

The oversight of the gold processing will be managed by Lee and Carmen de Cesare, Oceola's Operations Manager and Safety and BLM specialist, respectively.

Lee DeCesare brings over 13 years of Gold mining, and processing experience to the table, with over 10 years of that experience right on the Oscelola Mine.

Tom More stated: "We are delighted and feel very confident with Carmen and lee on our team. They not only have a great track record, but have come on board with a construction/gold mining foreman with 35 years experience."

He continued: "Pluto is recognized as one of the best in the business, and we are very fortunate to have him on our team."

Bringing a notable work ethic and over 3 decades of heavy construction equipment experience to the team, Robert Yoho is another foreman engaged.

'At the conclusion of daily operations, the concentrates will be directed to Vincent Massi, our gold guy. Vincent will be pulling the gold from the concentrates. Vincent is one of the most intelligent, skilled, and knowledgeable people I've ever met," continued More. We are very happy to be adding Vincent to the team"

The Osceola team will be concluding the hiring process for additional heavy equipment operators and laborers, as developments continue.

Further updates on the launch of operations are forthcoming.

About Osceola Gold, Inc.

Osceola Gold Inc has rights to mining claims in the Osceola Mining district in Mary Ann Canyon, which is situated about 30 miles north of Ely, Nevada. This area is one of the most prolific gold areas in the State of Nevada. The largest Nugget in Nevada was found in Mary Ann Canyon and the Osceola Mining District. Although mining is not as popular as it once was, there is still large amounts of commodities in the ground to extract. Osceola Gold Inc. has had geological tests and several different studies done, which has helped them locate gold deposits which has enabled them to concentrate on areas that have rich soil to process and mine for successful outcomes.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as 'anticipate,' 'if,' 'believe,' 'plan,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'could,' 'should,' 'will,' and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements, as described in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available for review at www.sec.gov, to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Osceola Gold, Inc. Updates on Operational Advancements Company Announces Official Opening of Osceola's Gold Processing Division STEUBENVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Osceola Gold, Inc., "OSCI", (OTC PINK:OSCI), is pleased to announce that the Mine's Processing Division operations team is taking shape.Following the establishment and filling of the Mine's key …

