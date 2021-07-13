Basanite to Present at Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 14th, 2021

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Basanite Industries, LLC ("Basanite" or the "Company") (OTCQB:BASA), a leading innovator and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products made from Basalt fiber for …

"With our our recent corporate development and commercialization, plus our strong ESG value proposition and core value of giving back, we look forward to communicating the Basanite story via the Access to Giving investor conference." stated Simon Kay, CEO of Basanite.

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Basanite Industries, LLC ("Basanite" or the "Company") (OTCQB:BASA) , a leading innovator and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products made from Basalt fiber for use in construction, today announced it has been invited to present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor conference, which is being held virtually on July 13 th to the 15 th , 2021. Simon Kay, CEO of Basanite, will be giving the presentation at the conference.

Access to Giving is a conference themed around investor education and advocacy with 50+ companies presenting, a keynote, three distinctive panels and 1x1 meetings.

BASA is scheduled to present on July 14th, 2021at 2:00 PM EDT. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at Basanite Events.

About Access to Giving

Access to Giving is the first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference and will be held July 13th - 15th, 2021. Companies will have the opportunity to tell their story and conduct 1x1's with qualified investors for charity. 100% of monies raised through donations for 1x1 meetings will be given to causes that are focused on financial literacy and financial education.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id.™, empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Issuer Direct serves thousands of public and private companies globally. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

About Basanite

Basanite Industries, LLC (OTCQB:BASA), is a leading manufacturer and market developer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products used in concrete reinforcement. Superior to traditional steel elements, Basanite's sustainable products are non-corrosive, lighter, stronger and longer lasting. For more information, please visit www.BasaniteIndustries.com.

