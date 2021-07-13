checkAd

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Noted As A Key Stock to Watch in the Solar Space

Autor: Accesswire
News Of Its Recent Press Release On Signing Up Host Sites For New York State Community Solar Program Was Picked Up And Re-Published By WallStreetPR.comNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the …

News Of Its Recent Press Release On Signing Up Host Sites For New York State Community Solar Program Was Picked Up And Re-Published By WallStreetPR.com

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which had recently issued a press release[1] that announced that it was partnering with the government and its agencies to target yet another unmet customer base, and that it was entering the Community Solar Marketplace, had that news picked up and re-published by an industry news source.[2]

WallStreetPR.com is a comprehensive publisher reporting on the pulse of the North American stock markets. The site is an innovator in business news, videos and insightful market content that generates hundreds of articles weekly. From Wall Street to Bay Street, WallStreetPR.com covers news from companies big and small with our journalists

It re-published/covered the prior press release as follows:

"Green Stream Holdings Inc (OTC US:GSFI) is quickly becoming one of the most interesting small-cap players in the solar space due to its unique and potentially disruptive model.

The company engages in the financing of solar greenhouses and solar farms through the use of rooftops of buildings, providing immediate tangible commercial value to the structures. The firm also provides access to solar and renewable energy to energy consumers through its community solar model.

Green Stream Holdings Inc (OTC US:GSFI) has been making waves recently, with its announcement that it would be entering the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, as well as its announcement that it is was moving forward with its previously announced project to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner city neighborhoods.

However, just this morning (July 12, 2021), the company widened its approach, announcing that it is partnering with the government and its agencies to target yet another unmet customer base: those people/businesses that do not have the rooftop or other area on their property to house the company's solar technology infrastructure.

CEO James DiPrima said: "The program is available to all New York utility customers - residential, business, nonprofit, and renters; Nothing on your home or office building; $0 upfront cost, $0 ongoing costs - ever; Instant 15% to 25% savings on your electric bill 25+ years of savings; Move to a location and the savings stay with you (as long as you move within the same utility zone); Optimally situated and fully maintained solar arrays for maximum power generation; and Internet and smart-phone monitoring to easily track performance and savings."



