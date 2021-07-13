checkAd

Abcam opens new US facility in Boston, MA

Cambridge (ots/PRNewswire) - Supporting accelerated growth of R&D,
manufacturing, and commercial activities with new 100,000 sq-ft state-of-the-art
facility

Reinforcing commitment to the region as Abcam approaches 20 years of US presence

Abcam (https://www.abcamplc.com/) (AIM: ABC) (NASDAQ: ABCM), a global innovator
in life sciences reagents and tools, today announces the opening of a major new
site in Waltham, MA.

The new facility is a central component of Abcam's growth in the United States,
reinforcing its commitment to support the research and biopharma sector globally
and serving as a hub for the Company's R&D and commercial activities in the
region.

"Abcam's first step toward global expansion was in 2003 at Kendall Square. Since
then, the US has become our largest market." commented Alan Hirzel, CEO at
Abcam. "Investing in and expanding our presence in the vibrant Greater Boston
cluster is another step in our journey to support biopharma partners and life
science researchers globally, in their quest to accelerate discovery and the
translation of these discoveries into improved human health outcomes."

The 100,000 sq-ft site will increase the Company's flexibility, scale, and
capacity in R&D, Production, Distribution, and Customer Service required to
address the increasing needs of the life sciences sector. The ability to provide
critical reagents to support research in all areas of the life sciences is vital
to enable scientific breakthroughs that underpin the rapid development of
diagnostics, vaccines, and potential therapeutics.

"Massachusetts continues to attract life sciences companies from across the
globe, who come here to access our leading academic and medical institutions,
diverse talent, a supportive government, and a robust start-up community," said
Kendalle Burlin O'Connell, president and COO at MassBio. "We are thrilled to see
Abcam outgrow its presence in Kendall Square and expand to Waltham, an area of
growing interest for life sciences companies and one that is positioned for
explosive growth in the coming years."

This facility more than doubles Abcam's capacity from its previous site in
Kendall Square, Cambridge, MA and is expected to eventually house approximately
300 employees. The opening follows Abcam's listing on NASDAQ in October 2020
(https://corporate.abcam.com/abcam-announces-pricing-of-offering-on-nasdaq/) and
the establishment of its new cell engineering facility in the Bay Area in
December 2020 (https://corporate.abcam.com/abcam-reveals-new-cell-engineering-fa
cility-in-bay-area/) .

Notes to Editors

About Abcam plc

As a global life sciences company, Abcam identifies, develops, and distributes
high-quality biological reagents and tools that are crucial to research, drug
discovery and diagnostics. Working across the industry, the Company supports
life scientists to achieve their mission, faster.

Abcam partners with life sciences organizations to co-create novel binders for
use in drug discovery, in vitro diagnostics and therapeutics, driven by the
Company's proprietary discovery platforms and world-leading antibody expertise.

By constantly innovating its binders and assays, Abcam is helping advance the
global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which enables new
treatments and improved health. The Company's pioneering data-sharing approach
gives scientists increased confidence in their results by providing validation,
user comments and peer-reviewed citations for its 90,000 products.

With 13 sites globally, many of Abcam's 1,600-strong team are located in the
world's leading life sciences research hubs, complementing a global network of
services and support.

To find out more, please visit http://www.abcam.com/ and
http://www.abcamplc.com/ .

Contact:

+44 (0)7815 167026
E: external.comms@abcam.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/140045/4967455
OTS: Abcam plc



Disclaimer

