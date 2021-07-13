Abcam opens new US facility in Boston, MA

Cambridge (ots/PRNewswire) - Supporting accelerated growth of R&D,

Abcam (https://www.abcamplc.com/) (AIM: ABC) (NASDAQ: ABCM), a global innovatorin life sciences reagents and tools, today announces the opening of a major newsite in Waltham, MA.The new facility is a central component of Abcam's growth in the United States,reinforcing its commitment to support the research and biopharma sector globallyand serving as a hub for the Company's R&D and commercial activities in theregion."Abcam's first step toward global expansion was in 2003 at Kendall Square. Sincethen, the US has become our largest market." commented Alan Hirzel, CEO atAbcam. "Investing in and expanding our presence in the vibrant Greater Bostoncluster is another step in our journey to support biopharma partners and lifescience researchers globally, in their quest to accelerate discovery and thetranslation of these discoveries into improved human health outcomes."The 100,000 sq-ft site will increase the Company's flexibility, scale, andcapacity in R&D, Production, Distribution, and Customer Service required toaddress the increasing needs of the life sciences sector. The ability to providecritical reagents to support research in all areas of the life sciences is vitalto enable scientific breakthroughs that underpin the rapid development ofdiagnostics, vaccines, and potential therapeutics."Massachusetts continues to attract life sciences companies from across theglobe, who come here to access our leading academic and medical institutions,diverse talent, a supportive government, and a robust start-up community," saidKendalle Burlin O'Connell, president and COO at MassBio. "We are thrilled to seeAbcam outgrow its presence in Kendall Square and expand to Waltham, an area ofgrowing interest for life sciences companies and one that is positioned forexplosive growth in the coming years."This facility more than doubles Abcam's capacity from its previous site inKendall Square, Cambridge, MA and is expected to eventually house approximately300 employees. The opening follows Abcam's listing on NASDAQ in October 2020(https://corporate.abcam.com/abcam-announces-pricing-of-offering-on-nasdaq/) andthe establishment of its new cell engineering facility in the Bay Area inDecember 2020 (https://corporate.abcam.com/abcam-reveals-new-cell-engineering-facility-in-bay-area/) .Notes to EditorsAbout Abcam plcAs a global life sciences company, Abcam identifies, develops, and distributeshigh-quality biological reagents and tools that are crucial to research, drugdiscovery and diagnostics. Working across the industry, the Company supportslife scientists to achieve their mission, faster.Abcam partners with life sciences organizations to co-create novel binders foruse in drug discovery, in vitro diagnostics and therapeutics, driven by theCompany's proprietary discovery platforms and world-leading antibody expertise.By constantly innovating its binders and assays, Abcam is helping advance theglobal understanding of biology and causes of disease, which enables newtreatments and improved health. The Company's pioneering data-sharing approachgives scientists increased confidence in their results by providing validation,user comments and peer-reviewed citations for its 90,000 products.With 13 sites globally, many of Abcam's 1,600-strong team are located in theworld's leading life sciences research hubs, complementing a global network ofservices and support.To find out more, please visit http://www.abcam.com/ andhttp://www.abcamplc.com/ .Contact:+44 (0)7815 167026E: external.comms@abcam.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/140045/4967455OTS: Abcam plc