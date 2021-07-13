checkAd

CBD-Infused Beverages Market Is Expected to Exceed $14 Billion by End of 2026

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 15:05   

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD is the second most common active component in marijuana. CBD is extracted directly from the hemp plant, which is a relative of the marijuana plant and is an important component of medicinal marijuana. Despite the fact that CBD is a component of marijuana, it has no hallucinogenic effects on the human mind. "In people, CBD displays no effects suggestive of any misuse or dependency potential," according to a World Health Organization report. To date, there has been no evidence of public health issues linked to the use of pure CBD and its derivatives. Water is injected with CBD particles to create CBD-infused beverages. The end product is a canned, usually sparkling beverage that tastes like flavored sparkling water or spiked seltzer. CBD beverages are becoming more popular as cannabis-infused goods, such as medicinal and recreational marijuana, become legalized across the United States and around the world. CBD's appeal has been fueled by its expanding availability combined with a growing health trend, with more and more people opting for "better-for-you" alternatives to sugary drinks. CBD-infused drinks of various types provide a great alternative, with health advantages to boot, because CBD beverages are sourced from a natural source. Active companies in the markets this week include: Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI), Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO), Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) (TSX: TLRY), NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV), Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) (TSX: WEED).

A report from Facts & Factors projected that the global CBD Infused Beverages market, which was valued at around USD 3,400 million in 2020, is expected to make over USD 14,600 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of approximately 27.5% between 2021 and 2026. The report said: "The market for CBD-infused drinks is largely driven by the rising authorization and certification for recreational cannabis in countries, such as the United States and Canada. Furthermore, because of the increasing incidence of numerous respiratory disorders, there is a growing movement away from smoking cannabis and adopting healthier edible options, which is pushing the market growth. Furthermore, the common accessibility of CBD-infused drinks such as coffee, fruit punch, cannabis cola tea, and other CBD-infused beverages across various legal marijuana outlets further augments the global industry. Several key players manufacturing CBD-infused beverages also prefer investing in developing newly flavored beverages… the rising usage of CBD-infused drinks in cancer patients to treat nausea, weight loss, and poor appetite is fueling market expansion. Furthermore, its growing popularity as a functional drink among athletes and sportspeople has resulted in increased product demand in the sports nutrition industry. Numerous advancements in cannabis microdosing have resulted in the creation of alcohol-free beer produced from CBD, which is likely to fuel market expansion…"

