Willdan Group Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for Second Quarter 2021

Willdan Group, Inc. (“Willdan”) (NASDAQ: WLDN), today announced that it expects to release second quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the stock market on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Willdan will host an investor conference call at 5:30 p.m. EDT/2:30 p.m. PDT on the same day. A simultaneous webcast of the investor call will be available on Willdan’s website at www.willdan.com by selecting “Investors” from the website menu.

To access the live call, participants are asked to dial 866-248-8441 or outside the U.S. dial 323-289-6581 at least five minutes prior to the 5:30 p.m. EDT/2:30 p.m. PDT start time and provide conference identification number 7355986. An audio replay of the investor conference call will be available on Willdan’s website or by phone by calling 888-203-1112 and entering the passcode 7355986. The telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and continue through August 19, 2021.

About Willdan Group, Inc.

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and financial and economic consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.



