Creek Road Miners Announces Initial Scale Purchase of Bitmain S19j Pro 100T Antminers

Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: WIZD) an activist conglomerate that optimizes performance and profit in the companies it creates, acquires, and operates announced today the initial scale purchase of Bitmain S19j Pro 100T Antminers by Creek Road Miners, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wizard Brands.

Creek Road Miners will purchase the S19j Antminers directly from Bitmain, the world’s leading producer of cryptocurrency mining hardware. The hardware is scheduled for receipt in August with a target deployment in September of this year. The Creek Road Miners management team is currently evaluating several sites to determine the proper location of the mining facility which will be powered by natural gas.

Mr. Scott Kaufman, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Wizard Brands commented, “We are proud to work with Bitmain to grow scale ESG-focused bitcoin cryptocurrency mining facilities here in the United States. We expect this to be the first of many purchases and, upon successful deployment, look forward to a rapid expansion of our mining capabilities.”

Please visit the company’s website CreekRoadMiners.com for more information and updates.

About Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: WIZD)

Wizard Brands, Inc. (www.wizardbrands.com) is an activist conglomerate that optimizes performance and profit in the companies it acquires, restructures, and operates.

Creek Road Miners, LLC (www.creekroadminers.com) will develop, own, and operate ESG-focused mobile bitcoin mining facilities in strategic locations around the United States by harnessing energy that is otherwise dissipated during traditional oil production.

Wizard World Virtual (www.wizardworld.com) creates and builds global interactive online communities for affinity groups by sourcing, producing, marketing, and streaming exclusive proprietary events and Signature Series content. Wizard World Virtual powers a content-rich channel that provides fans with the opportunity to connect directly with celebrities via a variety of video platforms.

Wizard World Vault (www.wizardworldvault.com) features some of the most popular pop culture memorabilia from the Wizard World Live and Wizard World Virtual events, along with items from featured artists and exhibitors in the memorabilia world.

Wizard World Live produces comic, gaming, and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests, and more. Each event features topical programming and entertainment with celebrity Q&A’s, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more.

Jevo (www.getjevo.com) is one of the world’s first fully automated gelatin shot makers. We are expecting to expand Jevo’s applications and are moving toward a distributor-based model. We intend to explore potential verticals, targeting the spa and fitness, medical, senior living, and educational sectors, among others, as Jevo’s patented gelatin delivery system has the potential to play in sectors far beyond the hospitality industry.

Fans can interact with Wizard World on www.wizardworld.com and www.wizardworldvault.com, in addition to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media services.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Wertpapier


