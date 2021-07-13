checkAd

Neovasc Announces New Appointments in Regulatory and Clinical Leadership

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 15:05  |  39   |   |   

Neovasc Team Grows with Addition of Industry Veterans Lisa Becker as VP, Regulatory Affairs, Global Angina Therapies and Sarah Gallagher as VP of Clinical Affairs

VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireNeovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq, TSX: NVCN) announced today that it has appointed Lisa Becker as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, Global Angina Therapies and Sarah Gallagher as Vice President, Clinical Affairs.

“Neovasc’s Regulatory and Clinical teams will be well strengthened with the additions of Lisa and Sarah, who bring tremendous experience in regulatory and clinical affairs to the overall Neovasc team,” said Fred Colen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neovasc. “We look forward to leveraging their industry expertise as we pursue our own development goals in North America and Europe.”

Ms. Becker has more than 20 years of experience in medical device regulatory affairs. Her product and therapy experience has spanned medical devices from cardiac rhythm management, to vascular support, pulmonary artery pressure monitoring, cardiac occluders, heart valves and most recently, structural heart products, previously working at Abbott, St. Jude Medical, Boston Scientific and Guidant. She possesses regulatory experience on a global scale, with responsibility for multiple geographies, including US and EU Class III approvals. Ms. Becker earned a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Behavior with a General Engineering minor from the United States Air Force Academy and a Masters of Science from Chapman University.  She served nearly ten years on active duty as an officer in the US Air Force. A highlight of Ms. Becker’s career includes the approval of the world's smallest mechanical heart valve and a duct occluder for premature infants, which was approved in four major geographies within a six-month period.

“I view my regulatory work as a continuation of my service toward improving lives. As a member of the Neovasc team, I will bring my professional passion for driving medical device development through creative and collaborative regulatory approval strategies to the Company’s efforts to expand approval and acceptance of the Reducer device,” said Ms. Becker. 

Ms. Gallagher brings 20 years of medical device clinical research experience to the Neovasc team. Prior to joining Neovasc, she held leadership roles at Medtronic in Interventional Pain, Neuromodulation, and Cardiac Rhythm Management, as well as St. Jude Medical in Structural Heart. During her tenure she held roles with increasing responsibility in clinical research and clinical operations, and she has developed and executed both pre- and post-market clinical trials and supported regulatory approvals globally. Ms. Gallagher holds a Bachelor of Applied Arts in Exercise Science and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Minnesota, and Master of Science in Technology Management from the University of St. Thomas.

