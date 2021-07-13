checkAd

MACOM to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on July 29, 2021

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (NASDAQ: MTSI) plans to announce financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2021 ended July 2, 2021 before market open on Thursday, July 29, 2021. In conjunction with the release, MACOM will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 29, 2021, hosted by Mr. Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. John F. Kober, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call Information:

Call Date and Time: Thursday, July 29, 2021, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
 Conference Call Number: 1-877-837-3908
 International Call Number: +1-973-872-3000
 Pass Code: 2284784

The conference call replay will be available for at least five business days, beginning two hours after the call. The replay dial-in number is 1-855-859-2056, and the pass code is 2284784. International callers should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same pass code at the prompt. Additionally, the conference call will broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties for approximately 90 days in the Investor Relations section of MACOM’s website at http://ir.macom.com.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Data Center applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

Wertpapier


