Middleby Will Not Increase Offer to Acquire Welbilt

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) (“Middleby”) today announced that, under the terms of its previously announced Merger Agreement with Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT), it will not exercise its right to propose any modifications to the terms of the Merger Agreement and will allow the five-day match period to expire. Middleby expects that the Merger Agreement will terminate at the end of the match period today.

“We believe that the previously agreed terms of the Merger Agreement between Middleby and Welbilt offered significant long-term strategic value to the Welbilt shareholders through the ability to participate in substantial upside opportunity from Middleby’s continued growth, while remaining attractive to our existing Middleby shareholders,” said Timothy FitzGerald, CEO of Middleby. “As we considered our options over the course of the match period, we concluded to deploy our substantial financial resources wisely. We are excited about the momentum of our business and future prospects of our three industry leading foodservice platforms. As a seasoned acquirer, we remain disciplined and committed to ensuring the best outcome for our Middleby shareholders.”

In accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement, Middleby will be entitled to a termination fee of $110 million to be paid by Welbilt simultaneously with the termination of the Merger Agreement. “The additional cash infusion Middleby stands to receive upon termination will put us in an even better position to execute on our existing M&A growth strategy, as we continue to build upon our long-standing track record of value-creating deals,” added Mr. FitzGerald. Middleby has completed over 20 acquisitions since 2018 alone, with a history of successfully integrating businesses and realizing significant synergies at the acquired companies.

“Looking ahead, we remain highly confident in our ability to drive continued growth and profitability and believe we are uniquely positioned to deliver superior value creation for our shareholders,” said Mr. FitzGerald.

Advisors

Guggenheim Securities, LLC is serving as financial advisor to Middleby. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal counsel.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries. The company’s leading equipment brands serving the commercial foodservice industry include Anets, APW Wyott, Bakers Pride, Beech, BKI, Blodgett, Blodgett Combi, Bloomfield, Britannia, Carter-Hoffmann, Celfrost, Concordia, CookTek, Crown, CTX, Desmon, Deutsche Beverage, Doyon, Eswood, EVO, Firex, Follett, frifri, Giga, Globe, Goldstein, Holman, Houno, IMC, Induc, Ink Kegs, Inline Filling Systems, Jade, JoeTap, Josper, L2F, Lang, Lincat, MagiKitch’n, Market Forge, Marsal, Meheen, Middleby Marshall, MPC, Nieco, Nu-Vu, PerfectFry, Pitco, QualServ, RAM, Southbend, Ss Brewtech, Star, Starline, Sveba Dahlen, Synesso, Tank, Taylor, Thor, Toastmaster, TurboChef, Ultrafryer, Varimixer, Wells, Wild Goose and Wunder Bar. The company’s leading equipment brands serving the food processing industry include Alkar, Armor Inox, Auto-Bake, Baker Thermal Solutions, Burford, Cozzini, CV-Tek , Danfotech, Deutsche Process, Drake, Glimek, Hinds-Bock, Maurer-Atmos, MP Equipment, Pacproinc, RapidPak, Scanico, Spooner Vicars, Stewart Systems, Thurne and Ve.Ma.C. The company’s leading equipment brands serving the residential kitchen industry include AGA, AGA Cookshop, Brava, EVO, La Cornue, Leisure Sinks, Lynx, Marvel, Mercury, NOVY, Rangemaster, Rayburn, Redfyre, Sedona, Stanley, TurboChef, U-Line and Viking.

Wertpapier


