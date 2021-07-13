Trinseo Releases its 11th Annual Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, announced the release of its 2021 Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, which showcases how Trinseo is meeting or exceeding the highest standards of safety and environmental performance, while advancing innovative solutions to shape a more sustainable world.

This is the 11th report since the Company’s formation in 2010 and has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards Core Option. GRI is the leading independent organization providing a common language and framework for public sustainability reporting, allowing more global comparability and better quality of information about company sustainability impacts. In addition, for the first time this year, Trinseo integrated disclosures aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards into its report. These additional disclosures enhance the Company’s reporting of financially material sustainability information to investors.

“On the heels of our 10-year anniversary, we are looking ahead to the next 10 years of Trinseo and our ongoing journey to transform our Company into a specialty materials and sustainable solutions provider,” said Frank Bozich, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite the unprecedented challenges we faced as a global community in 2020, our sustainability journey over the past year was one of progress and achievement — from achieving industry-best safety rankings and unveiling new sustainable materials innovations, to laying the foundation to welcome and onboard new colleagues and taking steps to reduce our operational impact on the environment.”

The report documents Trinseo’s progress through 2020, including steps taken toward achieving the Company’s 2030 Sustainability Goals. Highlights from the report include:

Advancing Efforts to Achieve Circularity for Polystyrene: Trinseo made great strides toward unlocking the sustainable potential of polystyrene and working to close the loop on polystyrene recycling. In 2020, the Company participated in numerous initiatives and collaborations, including pursuing projects to advance the industrial validation of Recycling Technologies’ depolymerization technology in partnership with INEOS Styrolution.