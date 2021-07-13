checkAd

Cintas Corporation Recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion”

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 15:16  |  59   |   |   

Cintas Corporation is pleased to announce that it has again been recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” after receiving a high qualifying score on the 2021 Disability Equality Index, the leading non-profit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide.

Cintas’ recognition as a 90 Score company demonstrates its ongoing commitment to building and developing a widely diverse workforce that represents the communities in which the company does business across North America.

“Cintas prides ourselves on developing a diverse workforce that reflects our community, and we’re honored to be recognized for the initiatives we have implemented to grow and support our employee-partners with disabilities,” Max Langenkamp, Cintas Chief Diversity Officer and Senior Vice President of Human Resources, said. “Every employee-partner at Cintas brings a unique perspective to our work helping businesses get Ready for the Workday. We’re pleased to again be recognized by this year’s Disability Equality Index, but we also acknowledge that we must continue to evolve our efforts to foster even greater inclusion and support.”

This is the second straight year Cintas has participated in the Disability Equality Index’s process with the company earning “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” recognition both years with a 90 Score.

Of the 191 businesses to qualify for the Disability Equality Index in 2021 with scores of 80 or above, Cintas was one of 81 companies to earn a score of 90 or higher. Further, it is one of two specialized industrial services firms to qualify for this year’s list.

The Disability Equality Index is a joint initiative between the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN. It’s a comprehensive disability inclusion assessment tool created by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts and disability advocates. Now in its seventh year, the DEI exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment and underemployment of people with disabilities.

The 2021 DEI measured:

  • Culture & Leadership
  • Enterprise-Wide Access
  • Employment Practices, including benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention & advancement, and accommodations
  • Community Engagement
  • Supplier Diversity
  • Non-U.S. Operations (non-weighted factor)

What They’re Saying about the 2021 Disability Equality Index

Disclaimer

