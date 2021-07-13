CurrencyWorks to Host Shareholder Update Call

The shareholder update call will be facilitated by CurrencyWorks’ Executive Chairman, Cameron Chell, who will provide a general corporate update on CurrencyWorks’ current projects and customers, and address pre-submitted and live chat questions. Swapan Kakumanu, CurrencyWorks’ Chief Financial Officer, will also be joining the call.

Los Angeles, CA, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“ CurrencyWorks ” or the “ Company ”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) a full service blockchain platform provider today announced today that it will host a shareholder update call on July 15, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. (PST) 4:00 p.m. (EST).

Among the topics to be discussed include the launch of VUELE which is the first global NFT feature-length film and digital collectible viewing platform which recently announced that it will premiere Anthony Hopkins’ new movie ZERO CONTACT, and the success of Motoclub’s first digital collectible sell-off at the Barrett-Jackson auto auction.

“The company’s progress and recent announcements set the stage for the company’s blockchain platform to support our scaling customer initiatives as well as progress our objective of becoming a more senior listed company. ” said Cameron Chell, Currency Works Executive Chairman.

Registration for the call can be done here .

The Company will answer pre-submitted questions at the conclusion of prepared remarks. Investors are asked to submit their questions to: rolly.bustos@currencyworks.io .

Recent Company Highlights

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly traded company that builds and operates a full service blockchain platform. For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact

Bruce Elliott, President

Phone: 424-570-9446

Bruce.elliott@currencyworks.io

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).