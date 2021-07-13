checkAd

HUMAN UNITEC INTERNATIONAL INC ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH TUNINETTI TRADE ON ITS GREEN ENERGY PROJECT WITH SEDDA GREEN ENERGY SRL

Boston, Massachusetts, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Unitec International, Inc., (OTC Pink: HMNU) ("HMNU"), is a Project Finance, Management & Development for Sustainability, Medical, Wellness, and Green Energy, announces it subsdiary Sedda Green Energy, SRL, signed an agreement with Tuninetti Trade for its Green Energy plant(s) in Porto Torres, Italy.

The Agreement provides for Tuninetti Trade to deliver 600 tons per month of plastic waste to be recycled.  Sedda Green Energy states that every ton of dry clean plastic will generate 600 liters of eco diesel and generate over Two Million USD annually.  Additionally, the Tuninetti agreement qualifies for up to Seven Hundred Thousand Euro in grants to Sedda Green Energy for its recycling plants in Porto Torres. Italy.

Sedda Green Energy has completed the requisite permits and is commencing its operation in Porto Torres. In doing so, Sedda and HMNU have realized a model which will reduce the cost of construction of future 20 ton plans by  43%.

This will position our technology in a privileged position on the global market with tremendous increase in the return on investment. In addition it was revealed the new technology  increases the productivity of  the plant by 17%.

About Human Unitec International, Inc.,
Human Unitec International, Inc., is a Project Finance, Management & Development for Sustainability, Medical, Wellness, and Green Energy. We are listed on the US OTC Market. (OTC Pink: HMNU).

Human Unitec International, Inc.
551 Warren street, 12075 Hudson, NY, USA
Phone: (917) 821-9585
Email: hmnuusa@gmail.com
https://twitter.com/HMNU_1
www.hmnuusa.com 

Forward-looking statements:
This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Human Unitec International Inc., (HMNU),  a startup company, and certain of the plans and objectives of  HMNU with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about our strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA and future developments in our organic business. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally as those containing words such as “anticipates”, “assumes”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “should”, “will”, “will likely result”, “forecast”, “outlook”, “projects”, “may” or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
These factors include, but are not limited to, domestic and global economic and business conditions, the successful implementation of our strategy and our ability to realize the benefits of this strategy, our ability to develop and market new products, changes in legislation, legal claims, changes in exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates, pension costs and actuarial assumptions, raw materials and employee costs, our ability to identify and complete successful acquisitions and to integrate those acquisitions into our business, our ability to successfully exit certain businesses or restructure our operations, the rate of technological changes, political, economic and other developments in countries where HMNU operates, industry consolidation and competition. As a result, HMNU actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements. 

