VERB Announces General Commercial Release of verbMAIL for Microsoft Outlook

Now available to all Outlook users worldwide through the Microsoft AppSource Store, new milestone offering expands accessibility of enhanced video-based sales enablement tools and is expected to create an important revenue catalyst for VERB

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced the general commercial release of verbMAIL. This new product offering, developed through direct collaboration with Microsoft’s Global Partner Solutions’ U.S. Technical Team, is an integration of VERB’s interactive video capabilities into Microsoft Outlook, and is now available by subscription through Microsoft’s AppSource Store to the one billion enterprise and individual Microsoft Outlook users worldwide. To start using verbMAIL today or to learn more, click here.

verbMAIL is an interactive video sales tool that allows Microsoft Outlook users to record or upload virtually any video to which users can add interactive clickable buttons and icons right in the video for easy click purchasing by viewers (“Buy-It-Now”), scheduling appointments, downloading or viewing product literature and media, and many other sales enabling interactions – all natively from the new verbMAIL button that will appear on the Outlook toolbar after installation. These interactive video emails can be shared easily through Outlook using users’ Outlook contacts. Importantly, verbMAIL provides detailed viewer engagement analytics so that users will know when an email recipient watches the video, how long they watched, how many times, and what icons they clicked on, allowing for more efficient, productive and focused sales follow-ups. See our marketing overview video here or click here for an interactive verbMAIL from Verb CEO, Rory J. Cutaia.