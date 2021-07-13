Gartner Announces Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2021, October 18-21 in Orlando

Where: Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, Florida

Members of the media can register for the conference by contacting katie.costello@gartner.com.

Details: Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2021 is the world's most important gathering of CIOs and IT executives. Attendees will join Gartner experts, visionary thinkers and innovative solution providers to reimagine their approach to leadership, technology and business strategy.

Over the course of four days, attendees will learn about the most critical trends impacting IT, how to accelerate digital business and how to use innovative technologies to achieve business continuity.

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo Theme: Reach Beyond

CIOs and their organizations are used to dealing with disruption. But the events of 2020 pushed their resourcefulness to heights they had never anticipated. Now it’s time to take that ingenuity and dare to go further. Expand their spheres of influence in the organization. Stretch the limits of creativity. Explore next-generation, visionary technologies and digital innovations. With IT in the spotlight, CIOs and senior technology executives have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to Reach Beyond and make the bold moves they never thought possible before.

The Gartner Opening Keynote, “Where Next: Technology Leadership in a World Disrupted,” will cover how CIOs and IT executives must completely rethink the roles of people, data and technology when creating value. The full agenda will help attendees stay ahead of the latest trends including how to enhance customer engagement, generate new revenue and enable the future of work.

The Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo Signature Series covers the most-​anticipated insights and findings to get attendees ready for the year ahead. This year’s Signature Series include:

NEW: Future of Work Reinvented. Tuesday, October 19, 2021 / 03:30 PM - 04:00 PM EDT

NEW: Roadmap to Renewal: Gartner's 2022 Board of Directors Survey. Wednesday, October 20, 2021 / 03:30 PM - 04:00 PM EDT

Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2022 Monday, October 18, 2021 / 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM EDT

2022 CIO and Technology Executive Agenda — How to Master Business Composability. Monday, October 18, 2021 / 04:30 PM - 05:00 PM EDT

Gartner’s Top Strategic Predictions for 2022 and Beyond: Leveraging What We Have Learned. Tuesday, October 19, 2021 / 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM EDT

CEO Concerns 2021-2022: Implications and Actions for CIOs. Wednesday, October 20, 2021 / 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM EDT

IT Xpo