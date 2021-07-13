checkAd

Cinedigm Hires Jennifer Soltesz as Vice President of Business Development & Strategy

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Soltesz as the Vice President of Business Development & …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Soltesz as the Vice President of Business Development & Strategy at Cinedigm. Soltesz will be the primary business lead for new partnership engagements, such as channel, platform and advertising partners, for the Digital Networks group. Her position will ensure cross-functional communication and coordination between multiple departments at Cinedigm, including sales, marketing and legal, as Soltesz evaluates new opportunities and manages the deal pipeline of potential partnerships to scale the digital business.

Soltesz has spent the bulk of her career helping cable networks execute on strategic partnerships and identifying and negotiating launches and carriage agreements with a variety of distributors, including both traditional and OTT providers. Most recently Soltesz was Director of Content Distribution at the premium network, EPIX. Prior to that Soltesz served nine years at Crown Media Family Networks in Distribution roles.

"We are thrilled Jennifer has joined our team in such an important role as our streaming channels continue to grow," said Daniel Schneider, Senior Vice President, Revenue at Cinedigm. "Her experience and business acumen in the industry will be key as we continue to expand the footprint of our streaming channels."

About Cinedigm:
For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (https://facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

