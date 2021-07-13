Pacer ETFs Launches 2 Dividend ETFs in Partnership With Metaurus Advisors

The two new unique, dividend-focused ETFs are now available on the New York Stock Exchange:

Pacer ETFs (“Pacer”), an ETF provider that offers strategy-driven, rules-based ETFs, is proud to announce the launch of two U.S. large-cap dividend ETFs, in partnership with financial innovation and asset management company, Metaurus Advisors, LLC (“Metaurus”).

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF ($QDPL), which seeks to provide cash distributions equal to 400% of the S&P 500 dividend yield in exchange for modestly lower exposure (~88%) to the price return performance of the S&P 500.

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF ($TRPL), which seeks to provide cash distributions equal to 300% of the S&P 500 dividend yield in exchange for modestly lower exposure (~92%) to the price return performance of the S&P 500.

“We are pleased to partner with Metaurus on these funds given their expertise,” shares Pacer ETFs Distributors President Sean O’Hara. “The emphasis on portfolio cash flow and income needs are not going away, and the market has shown a significant interest in strategies that creatively address this demand. At Pacer ETFs, we feel these two funds answer this call.”

Rick Silva, partner and Senior Managing Director of Metaurus Advisors, explains their decision to partner with Pacer on these funds: “Pacer’s strategy-driven approach and keen sense of industry needs are what drew us to this partnership and creation of these innovative ETFs based on patented technologies. Our team is looking forward to bringing together our shared knowledge in the ETF space to deliver unique solutions to investors seeking to combine a multiple of the index’s dividend yield with diversified, broad market exposure.”

In recent weeks, Pacer celebrated its sixth birthday while surpassing $7 billion in assets under management. The firm also just rolled out its July series of the Pacer Swan SOS ETF family.

For more information on Pacer ETFs, please visit PacerETFs.com.

About Pacer ETFs

Pacer ETFs is a strategy-driven exchange-traded fund provider with 38 ETFs and over $7.6 billion in assets under management, as of July 12, 2021. Pacer ETFs is focused on addressing investors’ needs through its six fund families, the Pacer Trendpilot Series, Pacer Cash Cows Index Series, Pacer Custom ETF Series, Pacer Leaders ETF Series, Pacer Factor ETF Series and Pacer Swan SOS ETF Series.

For more information, please visit PacerETFs.com.

About Metaurus Advisors

Metaurus Advisors is an asset management company focused on innovation and dedicated to providing unique financial solutions to address today’s most pressing investment problems. Metaurus seeks to alter the investment landscape, both domestically and internationally, by providing the market with thoughtfully built financial tools, not generic products. Metaurus principals pioneered the Structured Notes platforms at Merrill Lynch (1990-1997), Morgan Stanley (1995-2005) and Wells Fargo (2005-2018).

Disclosures

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A copy may be obtained by visiting www.paceretfs.com or calling 1-877-577-2000. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in the Funds is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal. Pacer ETF shares may be bought and sold on an exchange through a brokerage account. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce investment returns. There can be no assurance that an active trading market for ETF shares will be developed or maintained. The risks associated with this fund are detailed in the prospectus and could include factors such as derivatives risk, dividends risk, equity market risk, ETF risks, futures contract risk, government obligations risk, index provider risk, large-capitalization investing risk, new fund risk, non-diversification risk, other investment companies risk, passive investment risk, tracking error risk, trading halt risk, and/or special risks of exchange traded funds.

NOT FDIC INSURED | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT BANK GUARANTEED

Distributor: Pacer Financial, Inc., member FINRA, SIPC, an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005269/en/