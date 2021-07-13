checkAd

NOTICE TO ROBINHOOD CUSTOMERS The Securities Arbitration Law Firm of KlaymanToskes Is Investigating FINRA Arbitration Claims Concerning the January 2021 Trading Restrictions on Gamestop

KlaymanToskes (“KT”), a leading national securities arbitration law firm, announces an investigation on behalf of Robinhood Financial, LLC (“Robinhood”) investors who sustained losses in Gamestop (NYSE: GME) due to trading restrictions imposed by Robinhood in January 2021.

On January 28, 2021, Robinhood announced it restricted traders on its platform from opening new positions in several stocks and raised margin requirements on certain securities, including Gamestop. Robinhood stated that the trading restrictions were risk management decisions to protect the brokerage firm and its clearinghouses. After Robinhood announced the trading restrictions, the prices of Gamestop, AMC, Nokia, and other stocks spiraled downward.

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate FINRA arbitration claims relating to Robinhood’s trading restrictions occurring in January 2021. Former and current customers of Robinhood who held Gamestop securities on January 27, 2021 and who have information relating to trading restrictions imposed by Robinhood on their accounts are encouraged to contact KlaymanToskes here.

About Klayman Toskes

KT is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. KT has recovered more than $220 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations. KT has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

