KlaymanToskes (“KT”), a leading national securities arbitration law firm, announces an investigation on behalf of Robinhood Financial, LLC (“Robinhood”) investors who sustained losses in Gamestop (NYSE: GME) due to trading restrictions imposed by Robinhood in January 2021.

On January 28, 2021, Robinhood announced it restricted traders on its platform from opening new positions in several stocks and raised margin requirements on certain securities, including Gamestop. Robinhood stated that the trading restrictions were risk management decisions to protect the brokerage firm and its clearinghouses. After Robinhood announced the trading restrictions, the prices of Gamestop, AMC, Nokia, and other stocks spiraled downward.