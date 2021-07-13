Sigyn Therapeutics Reports Preliminary Results of Hepatic Encephalopathy Toxin Study

checkAd

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMarkets: SIGY), a medical technology company focused on the treatment of sepsis and other life-threatening inflammatory conditions, today announced the completion of an invitro blood purification study that validated the ability of Sigyn Therapy to eliminate bloodstream toxins associated with Hepatic Encephalopathy, a neurological disorder that occurs in individuals suffering from chronic forms of liver (hepatic) disease and acute liver failure.

Sigyn Therapy is a proprietary blood purification technology designed to deplete a broad-spectrum of pathogens, toxins and inflammatory targets from the bloodstream of treated patients. 

Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) is induced when toxins (normally removed by a healthy liver) accumulate in the bloodstream and then cross through the blood brain barrier.  Severe cases of HE (grade 3 and 4) can cause serious, life-threatening complications that range from decreased consciousness to coma.  30-day mortality rates of 38% have been reported in cirrhotic patients suffering from grade 3 and 4 Hepatic Encephalopathy.

The goal of the hepatic toxin study was to collect supporting data that would expand the potential use of Sigyn Therapy to include chronic liver disease and acute liver failure indications, including HE.

In previously conducted studies, Sigyn Therapy was reported to deplete circulating pathogens, toxins and inflammatory cytokines that play a prominent role in acute life-threatening inflammatory conditions that underlie a $20 billion annual market opportunity.

In the hepatic toxin study, clinically relevant levels of ammonia, bilirubin and bile acids were spiked into 1000ml of human blood plasma and then circulated at through an adult version of Sigyn Therapy at normal treatment blood-flow rates.  The study was conducted in triplicate over four-hour time periods.

In this disclosure, the Company is reporting on the in vitro removal of bilirubin by Sigyn Therapy.  The depletion of bilirubin from human blood plasma was rapid, with an average reduction of 55% in one hour and 69.5% in four hours of treatment, with high levels of consistency among the triplicate studies.  Data related to Ammonia and bile acid removal will be reported in a forthcoming disclosure.

