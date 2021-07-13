checkAd

Galvanize to Enhance Military’s Tech Capabilities with Phase III Defense Contract

Galvanize – one of the nation’s leading providers of software engineering and data science training, is proud to announce that they have been awarded a Phase III SBIR Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract by the U.S. Department of Defense, as an extension of the Phase I SBIR contract awarded in January 2020.

The IDIQ contract signals the Department of Defense’s acknowledgement of the need to not only increase the technical skills and capabilities of service members, but also to empower them to stay fluent with modern technologies. Through programs within the scope of the contract and its continued support of active duty service members and Veterans, Galvanize will support a cadre of digitally-enabled personnel through technical training and upskilling.

“We are proud to continue our successful collaboration with the Department of Defense, and to be able to offer the brave men and women of the U.S. Military a trusted education partner,” said Bill Blackstone, Executive Vice President of Operations at Galvanize. “Our objective-based education methods and world-class instructors will aid in their continued technological transformation, further positioning their role as a leader in a rapidly evolving digital global landscape.”

With the Phase I contract, Galvanize worked with the Air Force’s Tron team – a distributed Airmen-driven organization backed by the Headquarters Air Force A6 Career Field Managers, Secretary of the Air Force Acquisitions, AFWERX, and the United States Space Force Digital Talent office – to develop a customized learning enablement environment with the 15th Wing at Hickam Air Force Base. In Phase I, Galvanize created the foundation for software and data analytics training for service members across the Department of Defense, through the scoping of software tools and teaching the fundamentals of software engineering.

Phase III will extend and complete the Phase I work, as Galvanize trains additional service members in the areas of software development and data analysis. The contract carries a maximum order value of nearly $60 million over a five-year ordering period.

“The reality is, a lot of what is coming in the future has a lot more to do with digital and artificial intelligence,” said Maj. Eric Robinson in an announcement issued by Travis Air Force Base. “If we want to have any hope of maintaining cyber relevancy on a global scale, we need to have people who can understand the digital arena and understand how it relates to the rest of the DoD.”

In addition to its DoD contracts, Galvanize – a subsidiary of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) – is already a leading upskilling technology training resource for U.S. military personnel, having graduated hundreds of Veterans through its coding and data science bootcamps and collaborated with the Veteran Employment Through Technology Education Courses (VET TEC) program. Galvanize also offers a Web Development Immersive exclusively to soldiers at Fort Hood through its Operation Level Up program, and Veterans everywhere can enroll in remote learning and on-campus programs using Veterans Administration (VA) benefits.

Learn more at www.galvanize.com.

About Galvanize

About Galvanize

Galvanize is a learning community for technology with eight physical campuses across the U.S. where innovative startups, aspiring students, and large enterprises benefit from a dynamic, unique technology ecosystem. Galvanize is an industry leader in technology education, offering the Data Science and Hack Reactor Software Engineering immersive bootcamps, that propel careers and help individuals thrive in the digital economy. In addition to its physical campuses, Galvanize offers full-time and part-time immersive bootcamps to individuals remotely, and tailored workforce training to enterprise clients to address each of their unique needs. With 8,000+ graduates, Galvanize alumni have gone on to bring their talents to over 2,250 companies. Galvanize is a subsidiary of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), a premier provider of innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to students, schools and enterprises in primary, secondary and post-secondary settings. Learn more at www.galvanize.com.

