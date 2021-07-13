Gogo Commercial Aviation is Now Intelsat

With its acquisition of Gogo’s Commercial Aviation division, Intelsat became the world’s leading provider of inflight broadband connectivity to the commercial aviation industry. The vertical integration is uniquely positioning Intelsat to deliver a reliable, high-performance inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) experience for commercial airlines and their passengers.

Intelsat announced today that Gogo Commercial Aviation, a business it acquired in December 2020 , is dropping the Gogo name and is now called Intelsat.

“Intelsat’s unparalleled global reach, depth of capacity and vertical integration provides commercial airlines with unmatched optionality and flexibility, delivering the frictionless IFEC experience essential to commercial airlines,” said Intelsat Chief Executive Officer Stephen Spengler. “With Intelsat’s powerful, integrated offering, airlines no longer need to trade speed, reliability or availability for coverage — even when flying at full capacity in and out of the busiest airports.”

“Our company is known for its flexibility and commitment to exceptional customer service, and we’re always innovating new models aimed at helping airlines identify the right distribution strategy to meet their unique needs,” said John Wade, president of Intelsat’s commercial aviation business division. “We do more than talk a good game; Intelsat’s superior customer experience is backed by meaningful and easy-to-understand SLAs that commercial airlines can trust to meet their passenger experience needs today, tomorrow and for decades to come,“ said Wade.

“This name change is happening while Intelsat is leveraging its unparalleled global orbital and spectrum rights, scale and partnerships to build the world’s first global 5G satellite-based software-defined network of networks,” added Spengler. “The Intelsat network will be capable of supporting virtually any access technology, enabling the next generation of global mobility, IoT and 5G services with never-before-seen combined simplicity, coverage, economics and performance.”

About Intelsat:

