OASIS Group Completes Acquisition of KPN's Media Transport and Storage Services Division

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 15:42   

 

 

SWORDS, Ireland, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OASIS Group, the largest privately-owned Records and Information Management (RIM) provider in Europe, today announced it has completed the acquisition of KPN's Media Transport and Storage Services division in the Netherlands.

 

"I am very pleased to welcome the KPN media transport and storage Team Members and clients into the OASIS Group. This acquisition represents OASIS' commitment to strengthening our established media tape services across Europe." Says Matt Thornton, Director of Corporate Development at OASIS Group.

Following completion of the acquisition, KPN's Media Transport and Storage Services division will be incorporated into OASIS Data & Document Management Netherlands BV.

This transaction marks the 54th successful acquisition for OASIS Group.

About OASIS Group

OASIS Group have been providing clients with secure records and information management solutions since 1999. Established in Dublin, Ireland, OASIS has since expanded internationally and are currently operating across 6 European countries, employing over 1,700 Team Members and servicing over 10,000 clients. Brands within the OASIS Group include OASIS, ArchiDoc and Niche Health. www.OASISGroup.com 

