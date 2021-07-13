Rennova Health, Inc., Discusses the Completion of the Separation of Its Software Division and Upcoming 10-Q With the Stock Day Podcast

“Now that the second quarter is over, can you give us an indication of how that looked and if you expect to file your 10-Q on time in mid-August?” asked Jolly to start the interview. “The second quarter, Everett, has been a stabilization of the existing business,” said Lagan. “There was quite a lot of activity in the capital markets and we had a significant reduction in our convertible preference shares,” he explained. “With regards to timing for the Q, we’ve made some changes to our financial team that will help us and currently we are on schedule with numbers for the 10-Q and we do expect to file on time.”

Jolly then asked whether or not the Company expects to continue issuing additional common shares moving forward to meet their obligations. “We do have obligations under debt instruments and convertible preference shares,” said Lagan. “But, like I said, there has been a significant reduction and who knows what the second half of the year will bring. I think we are getting to a stage where an end to issuing additional common shares is on the horizon.”

“You recently put out a press release announcing the completion of the software division separation. Do you remain confident that the division will be successful?” asked Jolly. “We’re very confident in the success of that division,” said Lagan. “It has plans for a very exciting product on top of its core products that are already fully developed,” he shared. “We have worked on this for a long time and the separation is now complete,” said Lagan. “We intend that Rennova shareholders receive common shares in that entity and participate in its success.”

“Are there any takeaways from the last nine months that you would like to share?” asked Jolly. “Our filings disclose the difficulties that we have coming out of the period of time of the pandemic,” said Lagan. “Many companies have not made it through and we continue to work for the benefit of everyone here, and I still believe very firmly that the longer term prospects of this company will be significant and profitable for all.”

