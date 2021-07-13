BLGI Inc. Launches "Ki Market Watch" a Real-Time Market Data, Trading and Asset Management Platform Built on Decentralized Network Architecture

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / BLGI, Inc. (OTC PINK:BLGI) ('BLGI' or the 'Company') announced today the release of its new asset management trading platform.KiMarketWatch.com (the 'Platform') has been designed and built by BLGI's …

"Ki MarketWatch will offer unique capabilities at significantly lower costs of entry and execution for our clients than existing competitor platforms available to the asset management industry. We look forward to seeing our partners and clients enjoy the benefits of many new capabilities within our latest release' said Lawrence P. Cummins.

KiMarketWatch is the first platform to offer multiple cryptocurrency management and trading within a full multi-asset securities trading platform globally on 127 market exchanges and 47 crypto exchanges. With real-time market data on all company stocks, Forex, Futures, CFD's, EFT's, Indices, and cryptocurrency markets, the platform provides unparalleled functionalities. With full rollout over the next 6 months, these will include social media integration, cryptocurrency futures, advanced charting, and machine learning tools. The new platform will be released from BETA to open market access via its network connection to circa 30m users. We expect use of our platform to grow quickly as users discover its efficiency speed and capabilities.

The launch marks one year since the re-birth of the Company as BLGI: A data science innovator building technology for the Internet of Economies and providing Machine Learning and blockchain solutions for Fin-tech, Healthcare, and other market sectors. 'We are proud to have spent the last 12 months developing a suite of decentralized finance (DeFi) tools and platforms for launch to financial institutions worldwide based on our new proprietary ‘Ki' architecture,' said Lawrence P. Cummins.

In excess of $50bn has migrated to DeFi platforms in just the last two years (source defipulse.com ). This development, plus the solutions that blockchain systems can offer to security and compliance matters are opening up a huge market away from the early adopter retail sector.

Decentralized distributed networks that integrate into blockchain are forging a path to becoming an industry standard as the world awakens to the vulnerability of centralized platforms with tech-crime and system outages rising. Traditional fin-tech platforms are becoming progressively slower as they are encumbered with ever more layers of systems connectivity. New opportunities are arising for financial institutions to adopt next-generation platforms and offer lower cost, faster, secure asset management services with accessibility to the widest range of markets including all cryptocurrencies. The next level of data science will also be applied to DeFi platforms which will create even more market efficiency.