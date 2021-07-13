checkAd

BLGI Inc. Launches "Ki Market Watch" a Real-Time Market Data, Trading and Asset Management Platform Built on Decentralized Network Architecture

Autor: Accesswire
13.07.2021, 16:00  |  38   |   |   

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / BLGI, Inc. (OTC PINK:BLGI) ('BLGI' or the 'Company') announced today the release of its new asset management trading platform.KiMarketWatch.com (the 'Platform') has been designed and built by BLGI's …

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / BLGI, Inc. (OTC PINK:BLGI) ('BLGI' or the 'Company') announced today the release of its new asset management trading platform.

KiMarketWatch.com (the 'Platform') has been designed and built by BLGI's technical team led by CEO Lawrence P. Cummins utilizing next-generation Decentralized Network Architecture.

"Ki MarketWatch will offer unique capabilities at significantly lower costs of entry and execution for our clients than existing competitor platforms available to the asset management industry. We look forward to seeing our partners and clients enjoy the benefits of many new capabilities within our latest release' said Lawrence P. Cummins.

KiMarketWatch is the first platform to offer multiple cryptocurrency management and trading within a full multi-asset securities trading platform globally on 127 market exchanges and 47 crypto exchanges. With real-time market data on all company stocks, Forex, Futures, CFD's, EFT's, Indices, and cryptocurrency markets, the platform provides unparalleled functionalities. With full rollout over the next 6 months, these will include social media integration, cryptocurrency futures, advanced charting, and machine learning tools. The new platform will be released from BETA to open market access via its network connection to circa 30m users. We expect use of our platform to grow quickly as users discover its efficiency speed and capabilities.

The launch marks one year since the re-birth of the Company as BLGI: A data science innovator building technology for the Internet of Economies and providing Machine Learning and blockchain solutions for Fin-tech, Healthcare, and other market sectors. 'We are proud to have spent the last 12 months developing a suite of decentralized finance (DeFi) tools and platforms for launch to financial institutions worldwide based on our new proprietary ‘Ki' architecture,' said Lawrence P. Cummins.

In excess of $50bn has migrated to DeFi platforms in just the last two years (source defipulse.com). This development, plus the solutions that blockchain systems can offer to security and compliance matters are opening up a huge market away from the early adopter retail sector.

Decentralized distributed networks that integrate into blockchain are forging a path to becoming an industry standard as the world awakens to the vulnerability of centralized platforms with tech-crime and system outages rising. Traditional fin-tech platforms are becoming progressively slower as they are encumbered with ever more layers of systems connectivity. New opportunities are arising for financial institutions to adopt next-generation platforms and offer lower cost, faster, secure asset management services with accessibility to the widest range of markets including all cryptocurrencies. The next level of data science will also be applied to DeFi platforms which will create even more market efficiency.

Seite 1 von 3
BLGI Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BLGI Inc. Launches "Ki Market Watch" a Real-Time Market Data, Trading and Asset Management Platform Built on Decentralized Network Architecture CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / BLGI, Inc. (OTC PINK:BLGI) ('BLGI' or the 'Company') announced today the release of its new asset management trading platform.KiMarketWatch.com (the 'Platform') has been designed and built by BLGI's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Equity and Debt Financings, Including Investment by CEO
CEN Biotech Inc. Announces Planned Strategic Expansion of Business and Closing of Clear Com Media ...
Rockland Resources Pauses Exploration at Cole Gold Mines Project, Red Lake, Ontario Due to Forest ...
Fort St. James Begins 2021 Exploration Program at Porcupine Base Metal - Precious Metal - REE ...
Digatrade Acquires Exclusive 5-Year Technology Licencing Agreement for the United Kingdom From ...
Quantum Energy Inc (QEGY) Announces Municipal Bond Approval and Update on Private Placement and ...
ClassWorx Announces Interview with ADM Endeavors (OTC ADMQ) Chairman and CEO Marc Johnson, Now Live ...
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) Declares Monthly Distribution and Ecofin ...
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and ...
TradPlus, a Leading Monetization Platform in China, Selects Kidoz for Kid-Safe Advertising
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
Calyxt Announces Expansion of Hemp Breeding Platform with Seedless Hemp Innovation
BeMetals Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Management Team
Alfi Commences Installation of Digital Advertising Screens in Uber and Lyft Vehicles in Orlando and ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...