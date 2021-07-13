Surfactants Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 56.3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 13.07.2021, 16:00 | 40 | 0 | 0 13.07.2021, 16:00 | CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global surfactants market report. The surfactants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.80% during the period 2020−2026. Key Highlights Offered in the Report: The major growth factor for surfactants is the growing demand from end-use industries such as home care products such as detergent, soap, and sanitizers, construction, cosmetics & personal care products, textile, oil & gas, food & beverage, and industrial & institutional cleaning products such as floor cleaners, and ware-wash. The major change happening in the surfactant industry is the growing adoption of eco-friendly surfactant products due to the growing awareness of the detrimental effects of chemicals on health as well as on the environment. Household detergents are the dominating segment in the surfactant market, accounting for 34.61% of the market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.39% between 2020 and 2026. APAC is the leading market for surfactants and is expected to grow at a 5.25% CAGR between 2020 and 2026. In APAC, owing to the rising living standard in most of the developing countries, trade liberalization, growing demand for laundry detergent, soap, hand sanitizer, personal care products, textile, and agrochemical are some of the major factors that contributed to the growth of the surfactant industry. Evonik, BASF, BYK, Arkema, and Clariant are some of the key players in the surfactant market. Key Offerings: Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, end-use, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 15 other vendors Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/surfactants-market-size-analysis Surfactants Market – Segmentation Surfactants are the utmost ingredient of personal care products. From daily shower to bath routines and keeping our skin healthy and protecting teeth and nails, surfactant plays a vital role in enabling these products to perform their role safely and efficiently. Different types of surfactants are used in personal care applications, each one displaying different performance or aesthetic properties.

The major factors driving the surfactant market in construction is the growing construction sector in emerging economies like India , China , Japan , Brazil , and Thailand due to the rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, improving living standards, 100% FDIs, and substantial investments by the government to accommodate a growing population.

, , , , and due to the rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, improving living standards, 100% FDIs, and substantial investments by the government to accommodate a growing population. Anionic surfactants are the most widely used surfactant type and are used in cleaning products such as dishwashing liquids and shampoo. An anionic surfactant carries a negative charge that gives it the hydrophilic effect. This negatively charged part of the molecule constitutes sulfonates, sulfates, or carboxylates that are neutralized by the positively charged metal cations such as sodium or potassium. Surfactants Market by Type Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3





