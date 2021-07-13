The Fact.MR market survey for sol-gel coatings offers in-depth analysis of key factors impacting demand in terms of products and application. It also underlines increasing production of biomedical devices as chief growth drivers.

Fact.MR 170 Pages of Market Research Survey by Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Insights into Sol-Gel Coatings Market Growth and Highlights Factors Driving the Sales of Sol-Gel Coatings

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sol-gel coatings market is anticipated to exhibit impressive growth, surpassing valuation of US$ 5 Bn through 2031 in comparison with US$ 2.5 billion registered in 2020, finds Fact.MR. Due to the increasing application in biomedical, automotive, construction, and electronics domains, the market for sol-gel coatings is expected to expand at a robust CARG of over 10% across the forecast period 2021-2031.

Owing to the rise in manufacturing of biomedical devices, the demand for sol-gel coatings is skyrocketing. Sol-gel coating is identified as one of the most preferred choices for covering metal implants due to its convenience of operating at room temperature and high anti-corrosive nature.

Sol-gel carriers are also utilized in various other biomedical applications such as in long-term medication delivery and as bone grafting medium. Thus, with increasing demand for metal implants and ongoing technological developments in the biomedical domain, biomedical industries are expected to account for more than 40% of the sol-gel coating sales over the assessment period.

North America is dominating the global sol-gel coating market, accounting for nearly 30% of the overall market share. On account of increasing demand for sol-gel products for electronics and biomedical applications in countries like the U.S. and Canada, the North America market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.3 billion by 2031.

"With increasing applications of sol-gel such as thin films and fibers, nano-scale powders, protective, optomechanical, and anti-corrosive coating, across automotive, electronics, biomedical and construction domains, the market is expected to witness exponential growth opportunities," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6403

Key Takeaways from Sol-Gel Coating Market Study