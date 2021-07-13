checkAd

Sol-Gel Coating Remains Highly Sought-After for Biomedical Applications Fact MR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 16:01  |  41   |   |   

Fact.MR 170 Pages of Market Research Survey by Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Insights into Sol-Gel Coatings Market Growth and Highlights Factors Driving the Sales of Sol-Gel Coatings

The Fact.MR market survey for sol-gel coatings offers in-depth analysis of key factors impacting demand in terms of products and application. It also underlines increasing production of biomedical devices as chief growth drivers.

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sol-gel coatings market is anticipated to exhibit impressive growth, surpassing valuation of US$ 5 Bn through 2031 in comparison with US$ 2.5 billion registered in 2020, finds Fact.MR. Due to the increasing application in biomedical, automotive, construction, and electronics domains, the market for sol-gel coatings is expected to expand at a robust CARG of over 10% across the forecast period 2021-2031.

FactMR_Logo

Owing to the rise in manufacturing of biomedical devices, the demand for sol-gel coatings is skyrocketing. Sol-gel coating is identified as one of the most preferred choices for covering metal implants due to its convenience of operating at room temperature and high anti-corrosive nature.

Sol-gel carriers are also utilized in various other biomedical applications such as in long-term medication delivery and as bone grafting medium. Thus, with increasing demand for metal implants and ongoing technological developments in the biomedical domain, biomedical industries are expected to account for more than 40% of the sol-gel coating sales over the assessment period.

North America is dominating the global sol-gel coating market, accounting for nearly 30% of the overall market share. On account of increasing demand for sol-gel products for electronics and biomedical applications in countries like the U.S. and Canada, the North America market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.3 billion by 2031.

"With increasing applications of sol-gel such as thin films and fibers, nano-scale powders, protective, optomechanical, and anti-corrosive coating, across automotive, electronics, biomedical and construction domains, the market is expected to witness exponential growth opportunities," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6403

Key Takeaways from Sol-Gel Coating Market Study

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sol-Gel Coating Remains Highly Sought-After for Biomedical Applications Fact MR Fact.MR 170 Pages of Market Research Survey by Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Insights into Sol-Gel Coatings Market Growth and Highlights Factors Driving the Sales of Sol-Gel Coatings The Fact.MR market …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Saudi Ministry of Sports Launches 'Fakhr Program' to Develop Sporting Abilities of People with ...
The 10 Millionth Engine of GWM is Born and another 23 power plans announced
AccuGroup, a leading global supply chain quality solution provider signs a commercial collaboration ...
Servier and Nymirum Announce Strategic Collaboration to Discover and Develop RNA-Targeted Small ...
LOUIS XIII Introduces the Ultra-Rare Red Decanter N°XIII to the World's Most Exclusive Nightclubs
North America to Become Cryptomining Central Now That China Miners Have Gone Dark
IoT Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Services to Reach US$3.6 Billion in Revenue in ...
QSTP, Part of QF, Supported Start-up to Offer Personalized Itineraries for Visitors to Qatar
888poker wins EGR Marketing & Innovation Award
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Hadean Join O3DE Project as Founding Members
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
Invitation to Stora Enso's Q2 results webcast on 21 July 2021
TES Closes Deal On 10,000 sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area