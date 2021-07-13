checkAd

Comcast Government Services Awarded Two Additional Multimillion Dollar Contracts From Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)

Comcast Business today announced that Comcast Government Services has been awarded two additional multimillion dollar contracts by the United States’ Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) as part of the Agency’s effort to replace legacy circuits across the country with Ethernet-based services to improve network performance and reduce overall telecommunications costs. The contracts – covering DISA’s Commercial Ethernet Gateway (CEG) Region 4 and Region 5 – represent $84.2M and $71.6M up to ten years, respectively. Comcast has now won four of the seven CEG regions for a total of more than $267M; the Company was awarded CEG Region 3 in June 2021 and Region 1 in March 2020.

DISA provides, operates, and assures information-sharing capabilities, command and control solutions and a global enterprise infrastructure to support the Department of Defense and national-level leadership, including the President, Vice President and Secretary of Defense. The Agency is amid a multi-phase initiative to replace 17,000 point-to-point public switched telephone (PSTN) circuits with Ethernet-based services across the continental U.S. to enhance connectivity, improve network performance and reduce overall telecommunications costs.

DISA CEG Region 4 covers sites in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. DISA CEG Region 5 covers sites in California and Nevada.

“DISA’s Commercial Ethernet Gateway initiative is an important step in improving the Department of Defense’s communication with mission partners, while furthering its vision to be the trusted provider to connect and protect the warfighter in cyberspace,” said Ken Folderauer, Vice President, Government Sales, Comcast Business. “We are proud to play our part in helping DISA realize its vision by expanding this partnership across four of its seven regions.”

Comcast Government Services will help DISA establish Commercial Ethernet Gateways by delivering Ethernet Virtual Private Line (EVPL) service, providing a flexible Ethernet solution to meet the Agency’s demands. Comcast Business’ EVPL service helps improve application performance across a network with a private, point-to-multipoint network design between multiple locations. EVPL offers the potential for performance improvements and managed cost as compared to legacy Wide Area Network (WAN) technologies such as T1 lines, Frame Relay, Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM), and private lines.

For more information, visit: https://business.comcast.com/enterprise/industry-solutions/federal-gov ...

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next. Powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

Wertpapier


