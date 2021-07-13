Ameriprise Financial Named a “Best Place to Work” on the Disability Equality Index for the Second Consecutive Year

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) today announced it has been named a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” by the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN. The firm earned this distinction as a result of receiving a high score of 90 percent on the Disability Equality Index (DEI), which is regarded as the most comprehensive benchmarking tool for disability inclusion in the workplace.

“At Ameriprise, we embrace the unique contributions of our employees and are committed to building an inclusive culture where everyone can feel they belong and has the opportunity to succeed in their careers,” said Rudy Rodriguez, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at Ameriprise Financial. “We are proud to be recognized among the top companies that foster an inclusive and accessible workplace.”