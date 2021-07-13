checkAd

Ameriprise Financial Named a “Best Place to Work” on the Disability Equality Index for the Second Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021   

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) today announced it has been named a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” by the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN. The firm earned this distinction as a result of receiving a high score of 90 percent on the Disability Equality Index (DEI), which is regarded as the most comprehensive benchmarking tool for disability inclusion in the workplace.

“At Ameriprise, we embrace the unique contributions of our employees and are committed to building an inclusive culture where everyone can feel they belong and has the opportunity to succeed in their careers,” said Rudy Rodriguez, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at Ameriprise Financial. “We are proud to be recognized among the top companies that foster an inclusive and accessible workplace.”

The 2021 DEI evaluated companies based on culture, leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement, and supplier diversity. Ameriprise supports employees with disabilities through far-ranging initiatives, including:

  • Sponsoring an employee-led business resource network, STRIVE, that offers education and support for employees with seen and unseen disabilities, and for those who want to learn about differing abilities. The network focuses on eliminating the stigma around physical and mental health issues and providing resources for those in need. Each year, the network hosts an annual Polar Plunge event in Minneapolis, where Ameriprise is headquartered, to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota.
  • Participating in recruiting events with organizations that reach diverse candidates, including people with disabilities.
  • Partnering with Lifeworks, a nonprofit that helps differently-abled individuals find meaningful training and employment.

“The Disability Equality Index shines a spotlight on companies that believe they have a stake in creating a more equitable society for people with disabilities,” said Maria Town, president and CEO of American Association of People with Disabilities. “It is a conduit for our work championing disability rights for the 60 million Americans with disabilities and knocking down barriers to employment, technology and healthcare, and we're thrilled to see the progress being made today.”

