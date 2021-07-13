American Water Recognized with Top Score on Disability Equality Index for Third Consecutive Year

"American Water believes that inclusion and diversity are vital elements to our success. We are more successful when our workforce reflects the communities that we serve,” said President and CEO Walter Lynch. “Our diversity is our strength and woven into everything we do at our company. We are proud to be recognized for our inclusion and diversity practices and as an ally to those with different abilities."

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, today announced that it has been recognized as a top-scoring company, for the third consecutive year, on the Disability Equality Index (DEI), the most comprehensive disability inclusion assessment tool designed and embraced by both business leaders and disability advocates.

This year, 319 businesses participated in the DEI, and American Water’s top score of 100 percent earned the recognition of “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion.” The inclusion criteria measured culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement, and supplier diversity.

Inclusion and diversity are just one of the areas in American Water’s journey to be an industry leader across environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. American Water’s values and strategy are focused on making a positive impact for employees and all the communities the company serves. This past April, American Water published its first annual Inclusion & Diversity Report, highlighting how the company is constantly striving, thanks to the contributions of every employee, to build an inclusive and mutually respectful workplace.

The DEI was created by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts and disability advocates. The DEI, now in its sixth year, exists to help business impact the unemployment/underemployment of people with disabilities.

"We are so pleased to partner with 319 companies this year on the Disability Equality Index. Part of corporate commitment to disability inclusion is recognizing your stance and using it as an 'aha moment' to drive the business investments needed to scale change. Inclusion and accessibility cuts across the enterprise, from cultural representation in the workforce, to technology acceleration, to incorporating supply chain diversity. These are tangible opportunities that leading companies can leverage to create sustainable impact for their business and brand," said Jill Houghton, President & Chief Executive Officer, Disability: IN.