checkAd

American Water Recognized with Top Score on Disability Equality Index for Third Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 16:00  |  36   |   |   

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, today announced that it has been recognized as a top-scoring company, for the third consecutive year, on the Disability Equality Index (DEI), the most comprehensive disability inclusion assessment tool designed and embraced by both business leaders and disability advocates.

"American Water believes that inclusion and diversity are vital elements to our success. We are more successful when our workforce reflects the communities that we serve,” said President and CEO Walter Lynch. “Our diversity is our strength and woven into everything we do at our company. We are proud to be recognized for our inclusion and diversity practices and as an ally to those with different abilities."

This year, 319 businesses participated in the DEI, and American Water’s top score of 100 percent earned the recognition of “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion.” The inclusion criteria measured culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement, and supplier diversity.

Inclusion and diversity are just one of the areas in American Water’s journey to be an industry leader across environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. American Water’s values and strategy are focused on making a positive impact for employees and all the communities the company serves. This past April, American Water published its first annual Inclusion & Diversity Report, highlighting how the company is constantly striving, thanks to the contributions of every employee, to build an inclusive and mutually respectful workplace.

The DEI was created by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts and disability advocates. The DEI, now in its sixth year, exists to help business impact the unemployment/underemployment of people with disabilities.

"We are so pleased to partner with 319 companies this year on the Disability Equality Index. Part of corporate commitment to disability inclusion is recognizing your stance and using it as an 'aha moment' to drive the business investments needed to scale change. Inclusion and accessibility cuts across the enterprise, from cultural representation in the workforce, to technology acceleration, to incorporating supply chain diversity. These are tangible opportunities that leading companies can leverage to create sustainable impact for their business and brand," said Jill Houghton, President & Chief Executive Officer, Disability: IN.

Seite 1 von 2
American Water Works Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Water Recognized with Top Score on Disability Equality Index for Third Consecutive Year American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, today announced that it has been recognized as a top-scoring company, for the third consecutive year, on the Disability Equality Index (DEI), the most …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
Square, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Fortive to Acquire ServiceChannel for Approximately $1.2 Billion and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
ChargePoint Launches Secondary Public Offering
Nickelodeon Celebrates 25 Years of Groundbreaking Blue’s Clues With Brand-New Original Movie
Titel
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21Missouri American Water Invests $2.4 Million in Jefferson City Water Main Upgrades
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Missouri American Water Invests $1.3 Million in Mexico Water Main Upgrades
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Final Order Issued by the Iowa Utilities Board in Iowa American Water’s Rate Review
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21West Virginia American Water Files 2022 Infrastructure Replacement Plan and Distribution System Improvement Charge
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Pennsylvania American Water and Valley Township Invite Customers to Participate in Telephonic Public Input Hearing on Water and Wastewater System Acquisition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Illinois American Water Installs Ultraviolet Disinfection at Granite City Water Treatment Plant; Investment of about $6 million Supports Safe Drinking Water
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.06.21Opening Bell: Virgin Galactic, Amazon, JP Morgan, Bank of America, Nike, TAL Education, American Tower, American Water Works, Iron Mountain
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
24.06.21American Water Employees Raise More Than $200,000 for Water For People in Fundraising Campaign
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in Power Impacting Diversity
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21Pennsylvania American Water Encourages Customers to View New Water Quality Reports Online
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten