Eastman Schedules Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results News Release and SEC Form 8-K Filing, Teleconference and Webcast, and Release of Additional Information

13.07.2021, 16:00   

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN):

Financial Results Release:

Monday, August 2, 2021

Approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Via wire distribution and www.eastman.com,

News Center and SEC Form 8-K filing.

 

Webcast and

Teleconference:

Tuesday, August 3, 2021

8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Via listen-only live webcast and teleconference.

  • Advance slides and prepared remarks: posted Monday, August 2, evening at investors.eastman.com
  • Webcast: investors.eastman.com for link to live webcast and to view accompanying slides;
  • Teleconference: Dial-in number +1 323-994-2093 Passcode: 7246635 or Click to Join teleconference: Click here to connect; link becomes active 15 minutes prior to call’s scheduled start time

 

Replay:

A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be available at investors.eastman.com.

 

 

 

Telephone replay available continuously beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, August 3, 2021 through 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, August 13, 2021, at 888-203-1112 or +1 719-457-0820, passcode 7246635.

 

 

