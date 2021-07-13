checkAd

Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings

MKH Acquires Haz Holdings, Inc. (HAZH) and Provides Key Updates

SHERIDAN, WYOMING , July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿‌Critical‌ ‌Solutions,‌ ‌Inc.‌ ‌ (OTC‌ ‌PINK:‌ ‌CSLI)‌ formally announces the acquisition of controlling interest of Haz Holdings, Inc. (OTC: HAZH) and provides shareholder updates regarding its acquisitions and key investments during Quarter 1 and Quarter 2 of 2021. ‌‌ 

Mr.‌ ‌Sam‌ ‌Barraza,‌ ‌CEO‌ ‌of‌ ‌MKH‌ ‌Ventures,‌ ‌states,‌ ‌''We are excited to share our accomplishments with our shareholders as we continue growth in the cannabis markets and expand our diversification into media and crypto markets. With our newest acquisition of Haz Holdings, Inc. as a wholly owned subsidiary, we have added another $8.5 Million dollars to our total market cap valuation. This is in addition to our own market cap of $6.6 Million along with Rodedawg International Industries (OTC: RWGI), another wholly owned subsidiary, with a $21.7 Million market cap. We are proud to say that we are executing on our vision to become a substantial holding company that is reaching into a wide variety of high growth markets. Thanks for the efforts of Robert Munck and our staff, we have also acquired equity interest in private and public companies as well. “

Mr. Munck, Vice President of Business Development, “We are excited to announce the following:

  1. Global Green Solutions, Inc. (OTC: GGRN) - We currently own 4.9% shares of the common stock outstanding. This company is primarily focused on providing consulting services to the cannabis industry. This also includes the additional development of our NFT/Crypto initiative for the cannabis market as mentioned in our press release dated March 25th, 2021. The new President, Ryan Messer, is working with our team to complete the removal of the CE designation with OTC Markets. We believe this could happen during 3 Quarter 2021.
  2. E-Med Future, Inc.- During 1 Quarter 2021, we acquired 4.9% of the common stock outstanding for E-Med Holdings (OTC: EMDF) to expand our reach into the media and film industry. This is a well-funded entertainment and film production company that is currently in pre-production. Our leadership are also supporting the executives of Garrison Film (the incoming merger company) toward becoming Pink Current during 3 Quarter 2021.
  3. Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI)- During 1 Quarter 2021, we acquired the controlling interest of Rodedawg International Industries (OTC: RWGI). We are currently in negotiations with a major southern California distributor to launch a licensed cannabis delivery company. Our team is expected to complete the OTC Disclosures this week and move toward becoming Pink Current in 3 Quarter 2021.
  4. Haz Holdings, Inc. (OTC: HAZH) – On June 30th, 2021, the company acquired the controlling shares of Haz Holdings, Inc. We are submitting a name change to Digital Distro Holdings, Inc.  and will request a symbol change. We have requested that the custodian provide us with an updated shareholder list and assist in finalizing an agreement with a Transfer Agent to obtain OTCIQ access to update the company profile and move forward with the process to become OTC Pink Current.  Andrew Lane, a well-known and Billboard Award winning and Multi-Platinum producer, has been designated the President and CEO. The focus of the incoming company is to provide digital distribution services with NFT/Crypto services.
  5. Reg A Update: We have a fully qualified registration statement, and we intend to be completely transparent with our shareholders regarding the use of these funds if and when needed. Our philosophy is straightforward- our number#1 priority is only to invest in positive cash flowing profitable companies that will expand the value and profit of our company.
  6. Update to the harvest and profit share contracts – One of our larger investments in a cultivation facility in the Los Angeles Green Zone has recently harvested the first cultivation and we expect our company to receive its first of many payments during the month of July. We are including a few pictures of the recent grow and drying of the cannabis.

Mr. Barraza concludes, “We believe this to be an exciting time for our shareholders as our investments of time, energy, and money are beginning to contribute to our revenue growth and overall valuation of Critical Solutions, Inc.  Our new IR and PR teams will be working closely with us to ensure our shareholders will continue to have updates that will bolster shareholder value, liquidity/volume of trades, and ultimately price per share. Our new IR team will be responsible for ongoing communication at ir@mkh-ventures.com”.

