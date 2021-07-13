Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings

MKH Acquires Haz Holdings, Inc. (HAZH) and Provides Key Updates

SHERIDAN, WYOMING , July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿ ‌Critical‌ ‌Solutions,‌ ‌Inc.‌ ‌ (OTC‌ ‌PINK:‌ ‌CSLI)‌ formally announces the acquisition of controlling interest of Haz Holdings, Inc. (OTC: HAZH) and provides shareholder updates regarding its acquisitions and key investments during Quarter 1 and Quarter 2 of 2021. ‌‌

Mr.‌ ‌Sam‌ ‌Barraza,‌ ‌CEO‌ ‌of‌ ‌MKH‌ ‌Ventures,‌ ‌states,‌ ‌''We are excited to share our accomplishments with our shareholders as we continue growth in the cannabis markets and expand our diversification into media and crypto markets. With our newest acquisition of Haz Holdings, Inc. as a wholly owned subsidiary, we have added another $8.5 Million dollars to our total market cap valuation. This is in addition to our own market cap of $6.6 Million along with Rodedawg International Industries (OTC: RWGI), another wholly owned subsidiary, with a $21.7 Million market cap. We are proud to say that we are executing on our vision to become a substantial holding company that is reaching into a wide variety of high growth markets. Thanks for the efforts of Robert Munck and our staff, we have also acquired equity interest in private and public companies as well. “