﻿ On July 13, 2021 Žemaitijos Pienas AB completed the repurchase of own shares through the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange (market - VSE Tender Offer (in the Genium INET trading system). During the repurchase of own shares, the company purchased 1,344,826 shares. After this repurchase of own shares, Žemaitijos Pienas AB owns 4,836,327 shares or 10 percent of own shares. Lawyer G. Keliauskas + 370 444 22208

On the End of the Repurchase of Shares of Žemaitijos Pienas ab

﻿ On July 13, 2021 Žemaitijos Pienas AB completed the repurchase of own shares through the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange (market - VSE Tender Offer (in the Genium INET trading system). During the repurchase of own shares, the company purchased …



