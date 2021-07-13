WSRC Charts Progress After Closing on Strategic Commercial Property—Projects Up to $58,340,384 in Annual Net Revenue for the Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (HAIZ) Upon Reaching Scale

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WESTERN SIERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION (OTC: WSRC) (the “Company”) announces completion of the initial planning, design, and engineering necessary for construction of the key commercial/industrial real estate component of the Colorado Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (“HAIZ”). This 44.84-acre property was acquired (closed) on June 15, 2021 at a cost of $1,400,000. The HAIZ is a genesis of the Company’s vision for Sustainable, Regenerative, Renewable Resources, and Affordable housing in Northwest Colorado. In cooperation and ownership with Global Hemp Group Inc., this multi-use property has been the subject of pre-approval meetings with the City in order to commence construction on the initial 7 acres of the 44.84-acre site of the HAIZ processing and manufacturing facility. The function of this first 20,000 square foot structure is to process harvested hemp and manufacture hemp-based building materials utilized in the construction of “green” affordable homes as a Planned Unit Development (PUD) in the area. This commercial/industrial element of the “Master Plan” with Global Hemp Group Inc. ( CSE: GHG / OTCQB: GBHPF / FRANKFURT: GHG ), wherein this 20,000+ square foot structure, combined with warehouse, R&D laboratory, offices, and models homes included in the planned build-out of the HAIZ commercial property, is designed to attract and showcase other Industrial Hemp construction and related green/carbon neutral-negative building and conservation technologies which will be separately housed on site.



Closing the purchase of this $1,400,000 property, together with other land acquisitions currently under both binding and conditional contracts (for industrial hemp cultivation and housing development), enables WSRC and GHG to directly utilize WSRC’s $40+ million in water assets and infrastructure for irrigating, cultivating, and processing hemp for manufacture of sustainable hemp-based building products with which to build safe, efficient, and attractive homes at affordable prices.

Financial Implications of the HAIZ:

Opportunity to develop and expand existing assets to over $250,000,000 of merchantable value during the next 5-years.

of merchantable value during the next 5-years. Opportunity to establish a Planned Unit Development (PUD) to include up to 2,969+ “green” and affordable homes over the term of the project.

“green” and affordable homes over the term of the project. Construction of homes projected to average annual net revenue of $6,207,879 per each filing of 100 single family homes built. 30 filings totaling $186,236,370 in net revenue possible at current pent-up (and increasing) demand.

per each filing of 100 single family homes built. Irrigation of “dry” farmland averages a land value increase of up to 100% using the Company’s existing and expanded infrastructure. Land values also increase due to organic high-value Industrial Hemp crop production.

using the Company’s existing and expanded infrastructure. Land values also increase due to organic high-value Industrial Hemp crop production. Cultivation and Processing of industrial hemp is projected to average annual net revenue of $10,426,501 per 1,000 acres when the project is up to scale. Incremental annual revenue increases may total up to $52,132,505 by the fifth year of scaled production on 5000 acres. There is virtually no limit to this opportunity given present and growing off-take demand for thousands of known hemp-based products; thousands of additional acres available for production within the service area of the Company’s water assets; and the huge storage capacity aquifers underlying the project “footprint.”

The Colorado HAIZ is an exciting opportunity to implement the vision of building an entire “green,” “sustainable” and restorative community in Northwest Colorado utilizing and showcasing hemp-based building materials; other “green” economy technologies; attract and support “green community” stakeholders; and generate Government and Industry partnerships.