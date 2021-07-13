Cybersecurity Innovator World Health Energy Holdings Appoints Dr. August Hanning, Former Director of Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND), to Advisory Board

NEW YORK, NY, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Health Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: WHEN) (“WHEN Group” or the “Company”), a cybersecurity company with proprietary technologies developed to protect individuals and enterprises from cybersecurity threats, announced today the appointment of Dr. August Hanning, the former director of Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND), and state secretary of the German Federal Interior Ministry, to its Advisory Board.

Dr. August Hanning, commenting on joining the WHEN Group Advisory Board, said: “I am excited to join a company whose cutting-edge technology positions it as a leader in developing a new generation of cybersecurity technology. With the constant rise in cyber-attacks and data breaches across the globe, cybersecurity plays a critical role in securing global enterprises and their infrastructure, as well as national governments. I look forward to applying my expertise to drive the Company’s global growth and help position WHEN Group as a world leader in cybersecurity."

Dr. August Hanning has over 50 years of experience in top intelligence and security leadership roles. Prior to being appointed as the state secretary of the Federal Interior Ministry in 2005, and president of the German Secret Service, the Bundesnachtrichtendienst (BND), in 1998, Dr. Hanning supervised the intelligence services of the Federal Chancellery, where he served as the director general from 1996. Starting in 1986, Dr. Hanning led the Permanent Mission of the Federal Republic of Germany (West Germany) to the German Democratic Republic (East Germany) in Berlin, where he was responsible for diplomatic relations between the two countries. Dr. Hanning earned his law degree in Münster and Freiburg, Germany, in 1966.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. August Hanning to WHEN Group’s Advisory Board,” said WHEN Group President Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Danny Yatom. ”As a fellow senior intelligence expert, I am ecstatic that Dr. Hanning accepted our invitation to join the board. His addition further expands our existing skills and experiences, and we are confident he will provide invaluable insight and expertise as we continue to develop our innovative and groundbreaking technology and global strategy."