WSFS Receives the Delaware Small Business Chamber President’s Award for Business Excellence

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), was named the recipient of the Delaware Small Business Chamber President’s Award for Business Excellence. The annual award is given to a company that has brought positive recognition to the Delaware small business community.

WSFS was honored on July 8 at the Chamber’s 10th Annual Meeting and Blue Ribbon Awards Brunch. In addition to the President’s Award, WSFS was also honored as both the Judge’s Choice and Voter’s Choice for Best Community Involvement.

“WSFS is humbled to receive this recognition from the Delaware Small Business Chamber,” said Shari Kruzinski, Executive Vice President and Director of Retail Delivery at WSFS. “Small businesses are the backbone of this country, and we’re proud of the support we have been able to provide them in such a trying year. Our dedicated Associates worked tirelessly from the onset of the pandemic to help more than 5,000 Customers obtain nearly $1 billion in the first round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding to protect an estimated 100,000 jobs.”

“We are proud to have WSFS Bank join the list of companies that have brought a positive impact to the Delaware small business community,” said Bob Older, President & Founder of the Delaware Small Business Chamber. “WSFS has been an integral part of our Chamber from our inception and an even bigger part of the local community from their own beginning. As they continue to grow, they maintain that local small bank feeling to the community.”

WSFS was also honored by the Delaware Small Business Administration District Office as the top PPP lender in the state in 2020. WSFS was recognized for processing loans for $420 million for Delaware businesses, the most PPP loans in Delaware by a regional bank.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of March 31, 2021, WSFS Financial Corporation had $14.7 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $24.7 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 111 offices, 88 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (51), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact: Kyle Babcock
215-864-1795
kbabcock@wsfsbank.com





