KYN Capital Group, Inc.'s Koinfold Brings on ArtistRelations.com as a Consultant in the Music and Entertainment Industry

NASHVILLE, TN, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is pleased to announce ArtistRelations.com as a consultant in the Music and Entertainment industry. ArtistRelations.com, the leader in endorsements with professional musicians for over 2 decades, will be talking about the KoinFold app coming soon. Educating the musicians, producers, engineers and managers in the music industry today, July 13th, 2021 at their Nashville, Tennessee, ArtistRelations Endorse Expo. NFTs and coin creation will also be part of the discussion. This is an invite-only private event. We will continue to promote KoinFold app to the entertainment and music industry after the event.

ArtistRelations.com specializes in Artist Relations, handling the endorsements for many brands of musical gear, acquirement deliverables such as video testimonials, posed photography, & creating video content. We have a huge database of over 14,000 artists, producers, engineers, composers, & influencers in every genre of music. When you distill it down to its purest essence, what we really do is work with your team, spread the word, positively impact sales, and increase brand name recognition. This is our focus- we work to grow your brand. We are where bands meet brands. Our extensive database includes Grammy winning & platinum selling musicians, engineers & producers, as well as webstars & content creators. We work directly with the artists, techs, engineers (monitor, FOH, & recording), management, & independent influencers in all genres. Randy Fuchs, owner of ArtistRelations, has been in the music industry for over 45 years. "We decided that we needed to add a Cryptocurrency based wallet exchange to our menu for the musicians we work with and get the word out.” This is much needed in the music industry for contactless payments, entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency, NFTs and all the features that KoinFold will provide,” Randy Fuchs of ArtistRelations.com stated. ArtistRelations.com http://ArtistRelations.com, Instagram http://instagram.com/artistrelations.com.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc.

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions, entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payments. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

